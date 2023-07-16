Southampton have a 'bright' future despite a quartet of big names being expected to leave St Mary's ahead of the transfer deadline, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Russell Martin has been tasked with attempting to guide Saints back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, having been appointed as their new boss last month, but relegation to the Championship has resulted in a number of clubs circling for key men.

Southampton transfer news - Player exits

According to Sky Sports, Southampton are confident of being able to recoup close to their £50million valuation for Romeo Lavia after he has attracted interest from a number of Premier League clubs.

The report suggests the Belgium international, who only made the move to the south coast for an initial £10.5million from Manchester City last year, is being eyed by Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea.

It is understood that Liverpool could pounce for Lavia if fellow defensive midfielder Fabinho leaves Anfield for Saudi Arabian big-spenders Al-Ittihad.

Meanwhile, Southampton are expecting West Ham United to up the ante in their pursuit of James Ward-Prowse in the coming days, but last season's Europa Conference League winners are only wanting to pay half his £40million price tag.

Fulham and Tottenham Hotspur are also interested in offering Saints' skipper an immediate return to the Premier League.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Southampton departures?

Taylor believes Ward-Prowse and Lavia could be joined by Duje Caleta-Car and Kyle Walker-Peters in heading through the Southampton exit door ahead of the summer window slamming shut.

The Daily Express journalist feels offloading the quartet, who rake in a combined £185,000-per-week, could allow Saints to recoup a considerable amount of cash.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I think there are some that will leave. I expect players like Caleta-Car to leave. Obviously, Lavia would be a great sell for Southampton because they can generate a lot of cash there.

"There's Walker-Peters as well. I think he'll get a Premier League move because he is a very solid defender. Ward-Prowse would also generate cash, so I think the future is bright for Southampton."

Who are Southampton looking to sign?

According to MailOnline, Southampton are weighing up whether to test Hoffenheim's resolve with a bid for Jacob Bruun Larsen.

The report suggests the Denmark international, who made 15 appearances last season, has been identified as a target after Theo Walcott, Mohamed Elyounoussi and Mislav Orsic have sealed their St Mary's departures.

Southampton are also among the likes of Leeds United and Leicester City keeping tabs on West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana, emphasising that Martin is clearly looking to bolster his wide options.

Defensive reinforcements could be drafted in as well, with Jose Fonte being open to completing a return to the south coast.

The 39-year-old is a free agent after his Lille contract, which was worth £28,000-per-week, expired at the end of last month.

Fonte made 288 appearances during his initial spell with Southampton, winning silverware as the club moved up from League One to the Premier League.