Southampton star Tino Livramento is unlikely to be 'forcing a move' to a Premier League club despite a St Mary's teammate being expected to push for an exit, journalist Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

Saints boss Russell Martin is looking to freshen up his squad ahead of attempting to guide the south coast side back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Southampton transfer news - Tino Livramento

According to the Telegraph, Newcastle United have failed to reach an agreement with Southampton after lodging two bids for Livramento.

The report suggests the Magpies' proposals have been worth up to £21million for the right-back, who was limited to just 26 minutes of Premier League action last season due to a long-term injury, but that falls significantly short of Saints' asking price.

It is understood that Chelsea have also held discussions with Southampton ahead of potentially looking to seal Livramento's return to Stamford Bridge.

But the 20-year-old's preference is to move to Newcastle, if he is to leave St Mary's, despite the west Londoners having a £40million buyback clause.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the Tyneside outfit are also targeting Livramento's teammate Kyle Walker-Peters as they look to take advantage of Southampton's relegation to the Championship.

What has Ben Jacobs said about Livramento?

Jacobs believes Livramento is eager to secure regular game-time after a sustained period on the sidelines, which means he is unlikely to actively seek a move away from Southampton.

However, the journalist feels Romeo Lavia could look to seal his St Mary's exit if a Premier League giant heads to the negotiating table.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT: "From Livramento's point of view, he is in a slightly different position to someone like Lavia because he has been out injured. He missed the vast majority of last season and only came back into the fold in late May.

"He hasn't really been a part of the Southampton team that went down and, prior to the injury, was really breaking through and showing his potential. Because of that, game-time and stability is going to be really important to Livramento.

"I don't think that he'll be pushing or forcing a move in the same way that Lavia might if a big Premier League club comes in. Newcastle are still there, but there was just a gulf in valuation from the talks that have taken place so far."

What's the latest news on Lavia?

According to the Mirror, Liverpool could up the ante in their pursuit of Lavia if fellow defensive midfielder Fabinho completes a move to the big-spending Saudi Pro League.

The report suggests the Merseyside giants are at the front of the queue for the Belgium international's signature just a year on from him heading to Southampton for an initial fee of £10.5million.

Saints are looking to make a healthy profit on Lavia as they are confident of being able to secure up to £50million after Arsenal and Chelsea have also emerged as suitors.

La Liga could be an alternative destination for the 19-year-old as Barcelona have him on their radar, but the asking price is a stumbling block.

Saudi Arabian side Al Ittihad are looking to tempt Fabinho away from Liverpool, which could play into Southampton's hands as they look to recoup a significant sum for Lavia's services.