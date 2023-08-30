Southampton fans 'will be nervous' over Che Adams' future during the final days of the transfer window, but Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge has provided GIVEMESPORT with a fresh update on the likelihood of a St Mary's exit.

Although Saints have recouped more than £150million from departures since their relegation from the Premier League, further outgoings from Russell Martin's squad could be on the cards ahead of Friday's 11pm deadline.

Southampton transfer news - Che Adams

According to Football Insider, Crystal Palace are mulling over whether to offer Adams a quickfire return to the top flight by testing Southampton's resolve with a bid during the final stages of the window.

The report suggests the south Londoners are considering a move as Everton signed Beto in a £26million deal from Udinese instead of returning for Saints' striker, who has already scored three goals since the new campaign got underway.

Sean Dyche's Toffees looked to tie up a £15million agreement for Adams earlier this month, with them being increasingly confident of fighting off competition from Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth, but a switch to Goodison Park has failed to materialise.

The Scotland international has entered the final 12 months of his £52,000-per-week contract, meaning Southampton could see him walk away as a free agent next summer if they do not sanction his departure or tie him down to fresh terms.

But Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Adams should seriously consider remaining on the south coast as it would allow him to build confidence by finding the back of the net regularly in the Championship.

Southampton have left the offer of a fresh three-year contract on the table, which would involve the 27-year-old being appointed vice-captain if he signs on the dotted line.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Sam Bellis (Barrow) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Lyanco (Al Gharafa) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Michael Bridge said about Adams?

Having spoken to contacts at Southampton, Bridge understands the club are eager to hold onto Adams as they look to boost their chances of sealing an immediate return to the top flight.

The Sky Sports reporter is aware that Palace are among a host of sides aiming to take advantage of Saints' relegation to the Championship, while Everton coming back into the race for the ex-Birmingham City marksman's services cannot be ruled out.

Bridge told GIVEMESPORT: "Someone I spoke to at Southampton last week told me they can't keep selling their best players. They want to get back to the Premier League.

"At the end of the day, you can't stay in the Championship for more than a season. You're in trouble there.

"Obviously, Everton wanted him, but that's not materialised. We don't know whether they'll come back in for him.

"I'm sure Southampton fans will be nervous in the last few days of the window in terms of Che Adams and his future.

"Palace like him - I think a number of Premier League clubs do - but there's no word yet whether they're going to make an official bid."

What next for Southampton?

Southampton are refusing to give up in their pursuit of Sunderland frontman Ross Stewart as, according to the Daily Record, they are preparing an improved bid after an opening proposal worth in the region of £5million was turned down.

The report suggests Saints chief Martin has identified the 27-year-old, who has scored 40 goals in 80 appearances for the Black Cats, as his top target and a £8million offer is expected to be tabled.

Stewart has been attracting interest from numerous Championship outfits and Premier League new-boys Luton Town ahead of the deadline, but Southampton have attempted to steal a march on his other suitors by holding discussions with his representatives.

The Scotsman has entered the final 12 months of his Sunderland contract, which allows him to pocket less than £2,500-per-week, resulting in Saints seeing it as an ideal time to pounce.