Southampton star Mislav Orsic could make a quickfire exit from St Mary's as a number of suitors are 'already in talks with his representatives', Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Saints, who have been forced to delay the appointment of Russell Martin as their new head coach after a compensation clause disagreement with Swansea City, are gearing up for a season in the Championship after suffering relegation from the Premier League.

Southampton transfer news - Mislav Orsic

According to Turkish media outlet Karadeniz, Trabzonspor have offered to take Orsic on loan for the 2023/24 campaign.

The report suggests the proposal includes a £3.8million option to buy, while the winger does not want to remain with Southampton after dropping into the Championship.

Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic has warned Orsic that he will not be considered for international selection if he is unable to nail down a regular starting spot, which could mean a move away from St Mary's is needed.

Trabzonspor are facing competition from Turkish rivals Fenerbahce, along with Montpellier and Osasuna, for the 30-year-old's signature.

Dinamo Zagreb have also opened discussions over sealing Orsic's return just a matter of months after sanctioning his move to Southampton.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Orsic?

Taylor is expecting Orsic to be among the Southampton casualties after being unable to preserve their Premier League status.

The respected journalist understands that the former Spezia man's representatives have been locked in discussions with admirers ahead of a potential move away from the south coast.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I am expecting Orsic to leave. The issue he has got at the moment is he wants to return to Dinamo Zagreb, but they're not going to be able to afford what Southampton are looking for.

"Thankfully for Southampton, there are a number of other suitors already in talks with his representatives. Montpellier, Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor and Osasuna are looking at him, so I do expect him to be someone that departs the club this summer."

Should Southampton sell Orsic this summer?

Southampton forked out £8million when they signed Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb in January, according to Sky Sports, but it is clear that the move has not worked out for either party.

The wide-man has only made five appearances for Saints, while he was hardly given a chance to help his current side stave off relegation.

That is because he was restricted to just six minutes of Premier League action, which came during a defeat to Aston Villa in January, while he only made the matchday squad four times in the competition.

The Croatian is clearly capable of being a serious threat in the final third of the pitch, having racked up 229 goal contributions over the course of his senior club career.

But Southampton should look to cash in and get Orsic, who is on a contract worth £80,000-per-week, off the books.