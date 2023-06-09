Southampton star Mislav Orsic 'will not be missed' if he seals his St Mary's departure during the summer transfer window, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Saints' squad is set to undergo a rebuild after suffering relegation to the Championship, while the appointment of Russell Martin as their new head coach has been delayed after a compensation clause disagreement with Swansea City.

Southampton transfer news - Mislav Orsic

According to Turkish media outlet Karadeniz, Orsic is keen to seal a quickfire exit from Southampton after being handed a potential escape route by Trabzonspor.

The report suggests the Super Lig side have offered to take the Croatia international on loan for the entirety of the 2023/24 campaign, while the proposal also includes a £3.8million option to make the switch permanent.

Trabzonspor are not Orsic's only admirers as they are facing competition from Turkish rivals Fenerbahce, along with Montpellier and Osasuna.

Dinamo Zagreb have also opened discussions over a potential loan move back to the club just a matter of months after sanctioning his transfer to Southampton.

Respected reporter Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects Orsic to move onto pastures new ahead of the Championship campaign getting underway, while Dinamo Zagreb is his preferred destination.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Orsic?

Taylor believes Southampton supporters will be unmoved if Orsic succeeds in cutting his career on the south coast short.

The journalist feels the 30-year-old's inability to make himself a key man after making the move to Saints shows he is dispensable.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "On the basis of how his Southampton career has gone, I don't think he'll be missed.

"I mean that respectfully but, by the end of the season, he wasn't even getting in the matchday squad, which is just madness.

"I understand why Southampton are going to want to negotiate as much as they can."

How much could Southampton sell Orsic for?

Southampton spent £8million when they signed Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb in January, according to Sky Sports, and they would do well to recoup the entirety of that investment after he has flopped on the south coast.

The winger was restricted to just six minutes of Premier League action after linking up with Saints, while he only made the matchday squad four times in the competition.

Although Orsic failed to produce his best form in a Southampton shirt, over the course of five appearances, his current employers are in a good negotiating position.

That is because the former Spezia man still has two years remaining on his contract, which is worth £80,000-per-week, so Saints have no reason to drop their asking price.

Orsic is valued at £4.3million by the CIES Football Observatory, but there is no doubt that Southampton will be hoping to sell him for closer to the fee they paid a matter of months ago.