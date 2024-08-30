Southampton are on course to make Aaron Ramsdale the highest-earner at St Mary's as they have moved to within touching distance of announcing the goalkeeper's arrival from Arsenal a matter of hours before the transfer window slams shut, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Saints boss Russell Martin has not been afraid to splash the cash after steering his side into the Premier League last term, with Taylor Harwood-Bellis being the most expensive acquisition after his loan switch from Manchester City was made permanent for £20million, and he is poised to complete another signing.

Ramsdale Poised to be at Top of Wage Bill

Saints on course to announce goalkeeper's arrival before deadline

Ramsdale is in line to head straight to the top of the Southampton wage bill when he officially joins from Arsenal, according to GMS sources, as he is poised to bag a contract which allows him to pocket in excess of £100,000-per-week when he signs on the dotted line at the south coast outfit.

Saints are wrapping up a deal which will see the England international arrive at St Mary's in a deal worth up to £25million, and he is on the cusp of being unveiled as the newly-promoted side's latest acquisition after deciding it is the ideal time to walk away from his current surroundings in search of a fresh challenge.

Ramsdale was limited to just 540 minutes of Premier League action during the 2023/24 campaign, thanks to David Raya's move to north London pushing him down the pecking order, and Southampton have pounced after seeking a new first-choice option between the sticks amid Gavin Bazunu's long-term absence through injury.

Ramsdale Ready to Overtake Aribo with Deal

Shot-stopper had also been courted by Wolves during window

Joe Aribo is currently on the most lucrative contract at Southampton, thanks to being on a £70,000-per-week agreement, but GMS sources understand that Ramsdale will comfortably overtake him after Martin and members of the hierarchy have done all they can to convince the shot-stopper to head to the south coast.

Saints have managed to persuade the former Bournemouth and Sheffield United custodian to join despite GMS sources recently revealing that he was attracted to the prospect of featuring under Gary O'Neil at Wolverhampton Wanderers when the West Midlands outfit were firmly in the hunt for his signature.