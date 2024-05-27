Highlights Southampton are holding discussions over offering Adam Lallana a route back to St Mary's in the wake of their Championship play-off final win.

The 36-year-old was in the Wembley stands to see his boyhood club seal a return to the Premier League at Leeds United's expense.

Lallana is preparing to become a free agent as his Brighton & Hove Albion contract is set to expire in the coming weeks.

Adam Lallana could be poised for a shock return to Southampton following their promotion back into the Premier League, according to The Telegraph.

The Saints edged a nervy 1-0 win in the Championship play-off final on Sunday against Leeds United as Adam Armstrong scored the only goal of the game in the first half. Despite a late onslaught from the Whites and over 10 minutes of stoppage time, Russell Martin’s side were able to hang on for the victory.

Southampton spent just one season in the second tier following their relegation under Ruben Selles only 12 months ago. They finished fourth in the standings this term, but overcame both West Bromwich Albion and Leeds to clinch promotion alongside Ipswich Town and Leicester City.

Lallana Enters Discussions Over St Mary's Return

Academy graduate was at Wembley for play-off final

As Southampton gear up for a new season back in the top flight, preparations are seemingly already underway to build a team capable of avoiding the drop next term. That could involve a stunning return to the club for academy graduate Lallana.

The midfielder was at Wembley on Sunday in the Royal Box and the Telegraph have now reported he is in discussions with his former club over a potential return. Lallana joined Southampton’s academy as a youngster before making the move to Liverpool in 2014.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Adam Lallana made 265 appearances and scored 60 goals across all competitions during his first spell at Southampton

After six years on Merseyside, he joined Brighton & Hove Albion on a free transfer in 2020. His deal with the Seagulls expires this summer, and it has opened the door for a return to where his senior career truly began.

Lallana On Course to Become Martin's Second Signing

Saints looking to move quickly in transfer market

A potential move for Lallana will be Southampton’s second signing of the summer as promotion triggered a £20million obligation to buy Taylor Harwood-Bellis, who was initially at the club on loan from Manchester City.

If Lallana is to return to St Mary’s, he would offer plenty of experience and, even at 36, is quality on his day. However, it is unlikely he will be someone that can be relied upon week in, week out as injuries plagued his time at both Liverpool and Brighton in recent years.

It is also worth noting the player’s switch from Southampton to Liverpool in 2014 was messy, with reports suggesting he forced the move. However, Lallana was quick to clarify that was never the case and he shut down suggestions he refused to play or train.

He told the media during an England press conference in 2014:

"I never, ever wanted anything to get messy, if that's what happened. I didn't say I'd never play for the club again. "Once I knew of Liverpool's interest, I asked the club if they could come to an agreement and that it would be my wish to leave and join Liverpool. I make no secret of that, I'm an ambitious person. "I will always love Southampton. I had a great time down there. It's just one of those things."

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Stats correct as of 27-05-2024