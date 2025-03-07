Southampton have set their sights on challenging Everton and Leeds United for the signing of Manor Solomon when he returns to parent club Tottenham Hotspur after he has been pinpointed as a summer target who is capable of improving the squad currently at St Mary's, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although there are doubts over whether Ivan Juric will still be in the hot-seat by the time next season gets underway, thanks to his relationship with members of the dressing room becoming strained and links to Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl resurfacing, Saints are threatening to go head-to-head with the Toffees and Whites in the transfer market.

The south coast outfit, whose most expensive recruit of the winter window was Joachim Kayi Sanda when he sealed a £4.2million switch from Valenciennes, are eager to overcome Everton chief David Moyes and Leeds manager Daniel Farke in the race to land Solomon despite edging towards Premier League relegation.

Solomon Poised to Boast Options in Summer

Trio of sides contemplating tussle to land Israel international

Southampton are aiming to beat Everton and Leeds in the race to sign Solomon in the summer, according to GMS sources, and the trio of admirers have been given hope of getting the deal across the line as Tottenham are willing to sanction his permanent departure thanks to failing to find himself at the forefront of the north Londoners' plans.

The wide forward has been playing a crucial role in the Whites attempting to clinch the Championship title, having headed to Elland Road on a season-long loan after rejecting the opportunity to join La Liga outfit Getafe in August, but Saints and the Toffees are eager to challenge for his signature.

GMS sources have been informed that Southampton are showing interest in Solomon even though Leeds, who do not have an option or obligation to buy, are expected to be the frontrunners if they win promotion to the top flight and Everton are circling as they plot a revamp of their squad ahead of relocating to their new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock.

The 25-year-old Israel international - who has been described as 'unplayable' by Neil Redfearn - is heading into the summer with plenty of options as his performances over the course of the campaign have resulted in Saints and the Toffees seeking to turn his head away from potentially extending his stay with the Whites.

Everton have been hoping to land Solomon for in the region of £15million, GMS sources have learned, but Southampton and Leeds' pursuit of a deal could result in Tottenham being able to hold out for a higher figure as the widespread interest is on course to lead to a bidding war.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manor Solomon registered three shots and two key passes during Leeds United's draw with West Bromwich Albion last weekend

Dibling Move May Aid Saints in Solomon Push

Teenager gaining interest as relegation looms large at St Mary's

GMS sources have been told that Southampton's hopes of overcoming competition from Everton and Leeds could be helped by Tottenham being eager to acquire Tyler Dibling, with discussions over the St Mary's fan favourite potentially aiding the south coast outfit in their attempts to reach an agreement for Solomon.

Spurs have continued assessing whether a move for the 19-year-old will be possible, having discovered that Saints were unwilling to entertain bids which fell short of £55million when the winter transfer window was open, and there is an awareness that he will become increasingly likely to be allowed to depart if his current employers suffer relegation.

Although that could play into Southampton's hands, they will still need to convince Solomon to embark on a fresh challenge on the south coast as GMS sources understand that he is determined to prove his worth in the Premier League after previously shining for Fulham before being forced to contend with injury troubles.

GMS sources recently revealed that the north Londoners are optimistic about being able to sign Dibling for a cut-price fee if Saints are unable to maintain their top flight status, and discussions over such a deal would open the door to entering in-depth conversations over beating Everton and Leeds to a leading target.

