Southampton are hoping to convince West Ham United to allow James Ward-Prowse to return to St Mary's on loan for the remainder of the season after boss Russell Martin has sniffed a window of opportunity to pounce ahead of the deadline, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Saints have already done business with the Hammers since earning promotion from the Championship via the play-offs, with Flynn Downes joining on a permanent basis thanks to a £18million fee being agreed in the aftermath of playing a pivotal role in regaining the south coast outfit's Premier League status.

Martin is on the verge of strengthening the goalkeeping department, with Aaron Ramsdale undergoing medical tests ahead of joining for up to £25million from Arsenal, but Southampton have remained in the market for further reinforcements before Friday's fast-approaching 11pm deadline.

Saints Eager to Hand Ward-Prowse Exit Route

Martin adamant he has spotted window of opportunity to pounce

Southampton have set their sights on convincing Premier League rivals West Ham to sanction a loan deal which would see Ward-Prowse head back to familiar surroundings at the eleventh hour, according to GMS sources, and Martin is adamant a move is possible as his transfer target has been told he can find a new club.

The central midfielder embarked on a fresh challenge in the aftermath of Saints dropping into the Championship, with him joining the capital club for a fee of £30million 12 months ago, but a summer of big-spending at the London Stadium has resulted in him dropping down the pecking order.

GMS sources have been informed that Southampton are circling after Ward-Prowse has been urged to seek new employers as he does not feature at the forefront of head coach Julen Lopetegui's plans, and Martin is eager to offer a route back to St Mary's as he seeks fresh competition for the likes of Will Smallbone.

James Ward-Prowse's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Will Smallbone James Ward-Prowse Will Smallbone Pass completion percentage 77.0 76.3 Crosses 6.97 2.99 Shot-creating actions 3.26 2.16 Key passes 1.85 0.41 Clearances 1.64 0.41 Goals 0.19 0.00 Statistics correct as of 29/08/2024

The England international made 410 appearances during his initial spell in a Saints shirt, finding the back of the net 55 times and registering a further 52 assists along the way, and he would be welcomed back to the newly-promoted side with open arms by the fanbase despite opting against sticking around for the push to escape from the Championship.

West Ham are in a strong negotiating position as Ward-Prowse still has three years remaining on his contract, which allows him to pocket £115,000-per-week at the London Stadium, and GMS sources have learned that Southampton are only seeking a loan agreement as they would be unable to meet his price tag.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: James Ward-Prowse has scored 18 free-kicks over the course of his senior club career, with 16 of the strikes coming in the Premier League and the other two being in FA Cup clashes

Ward-Prowse Pursuit Led to Ramsdale U-Turn

Goalkeeper joining on permanent basis to keep loan spot open

GMS sources understand that Southampton's desire to reach an agreement for Ward-Prowse resulted in them making a U-turn over the structure of Ramsdale's move as they were desperate to keep a loan spot open in case they are able to persuade West Ham into doing business for their former captain.

Saints were initially aiming to land the shot-stopper on a temporary basis, with them having an initial proposal rejected by Arsenal earlier this month, but they opted to go down an alternative avenue in a major twist to keep their dream of bagging the 29-year-old during the final hours of the window alive.

Pushing to sign Ramsdale on a long-term contract means that Southampton still have a chance of securing Ward-Prowse's services as they aim to stave off an immediate return to the Championship, GMS sources have been told, and Martin is still seeking major additions before the deadline.

Saints' determination to acquire their former academy graduate comes after GMS sources recently revealed that he has found himself in a precarious position due to failing to fit into Lopetegui's plans and is at risk of being forced to contend with limited game time if he remains with the east Londoners instead of moving onto pastures new.

