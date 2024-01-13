Highlights Southampton are looking to strengthen their squad by signing a new winger in the January transfer window, with David Brooks and Amad Diallo being targeted.

Southampton appear to be in the market for a new winger in the January transfer window, with Bournemouth's David Brooks and Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo being targeted. Journalist Dean Jones has now provided an update to GIVEMESPORT on their potential pursuits.

Due to an injury for Kamaldeen Sulemana and some of Russell Martin's current crop of young wingers having a lack of experience, signing some extra competition in this position could be a priority for the Saints. If Brooks or Diallo become available in the winter window, they could be smart additions for the Saints.

Southampton are striving to make a swift return to the Premier League this season. However, they currently trail behind Ipswich Town and Leicester City, who are in the top two positions. Martin and his recruitment team are actively seeking to bolster their squad with new additions, aiming to close the gap on the automatic promotion spots.

Southampton targeting a winger

As per Football Insider, Southampton are pushing to sign Manchester United youngster Diallo on loan for the remainder of the campaign. The former Atalanta man has struggled with injuries this season, so a temporary spell away from Old Trafford could be what he needs to continue his development and gain match fitness. However, the report suggests the Saints could face competition from Leicester City and Sunderland, with the youngster spending last term on loan with the latter.

Amad Diallo - Sunderland 2022/2023 - Championship Stats Minutes Played 2585 Goals 13 Assists 3 Chances Created 40 Successful Dribbles 62 Duels Won 159 Stats according to FotMob

Diallo enjoyed an impressive season with Sunderland in the Championship, which could prompt Erik ten Hag to give him more opportunities with United, which would make a deal difficult for Southampton to get over the line. Journalist Jones previously told GIVEMESPORT that Diallo would jump at the chance of joining the south coast club in the January window given their form in the Championship.

According to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, the Saints are eyeing an alternative to Diallo, with Bournemouth winger Brooks one of their targets. Once again, Southampton are likely to face competition to secure his signature, with Leeds United also in the race for the Welsh international.

Brooks has struggled for game time with the Cherries this term, so you'd imagine Martin and his recruitment team have a reasonable chance of prising him away from the Vitality Stadium. The 26-year-old has started just twice in the Premier League this campaign, making an appearance in 12 matches.

Dean Jones - Brooks more likely than Diallo

Jones has suggested that Brooks is a player Southampton have looked at and has hinted that it's a deal that does have the potential to happen in the winter window. The journalist adds that Leicester thought they had a deal to bring Diallo to the King Power Stadium and failed to get it over the line, so he questions whether the Saints would be able to secure the youngster. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"Brooks is available, and they have looked at it. So I think that that is one to genuinely keep an open mind about. Amad Diallo seems trickier. Leicester City thought they actually had a deal for Diallo in the bag and were confident it was going to happen and it hasn't at the moment. The signs are that it's not going to happen. So if Leicester can't get Diallo, it would make me question Southampton's chances of getting Diallo."

Martin could lose key trio in January

After Southampton were relegated from the Premier League last season, some of their squad might be hoping for moves back to England's top flight, especially with no guarantee that Martin's side will return at the first time of asking. As per talkSPORT, Kyle Walker-Peters could be offered a route back to the Premier League, with West Ham United showing an interest.

In the summer, Everton a last-ditch effort to sign Sulemana, but failed to get a deal over the line. It will be interesting to see whether they reignite their interest, especially after the Ghanaian international handed in a transfer request at the time. It's also understood that three teams in the Premier League are interested in signing Che Adams. The Scottish international is out of contract at the end of the campaign, so the Saints could be forced to cash in to avoid him leaving on a free transfer.