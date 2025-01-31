Southampton have been making enquiries over the possibility of raiding Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and signing Dane Scarlett if Tyler Dibling heads in the opposite direction from St Mary's during the final days of the winter transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Albert Gronbaek became Saints' latest acquisition when he completed a loan move from Rennes, which includes a £12.7million option to buy, but head coach Ivan Juric has remained in the market for further reinforcements as he aims to strengthen the squad he inherited from predecessor Russell Martin.

The Croatian tactician was handed the managerial reins in December, when he signed an 18-month contract, and there is an appetite to complete late business due to going into this weekend's clash against Ipswich Town in serious danger of an immediate return to the Championship thanks to sitting 11 points adrift of top flight safety.

Saints Consider Attempting to Recruit Scarlett

Discussions with Spurs have involved 20-year-old frontman

Southampton have asked Tottenham whether there is potential to sign Scarlett in the event of Dibling moving to north London, according to GMS sources, after his name has cropped up during discussions between the two Premier League sides in the final stages of the transfer window.

Saints are at risk of seeing their academy graduate embark on a fresh challenge as the north Londoners are among the sides circling despite making it clear that they will not entertain offers which fall short of his £55million price tag, but they may look to soften the blow by landing one of Spurs' highly-rated talents.

GMS sources have been informed that Southampton have an interest in Scarlett and, having seen him find the back of the net in Tottenham's midweek Europa League win over Elfsborg, Juric is tempted to discover if Postecoglou would entertain sanctioning a mid-season departure as he goes in search of further firepower.

The 20-year-old striker was recalled from a loan spell with Championship outfit Oxford United earlier this month and, despite being behind the likes of Dominic Solanke and Richarlison when they are fully fit, he was described as 'amazing' by teammate Ben Davies following his goalscoring display on Thursday.

Although Tottenham have given no indications over whether they would be prepared to sell Scarlett in the coming days, GMS sources have learned that Southampton may face an uphill battle as their counterparts are being forced to contend with an injury crisis which has seen them drop to within eight points of the relegation zone.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Dane Scarlett averaged a Championship goal every 201 minutes during his loan spell with Oxford United

Switch to North Londoners Interesting Dibling

England under-21 international refraining from agitating for transfer

GMS sources have been told that Dibling is interested in swapping Southampton for Tottenham before the 11pm deadline on Monday, but he has stopped short of agitating for the switch as he has decided to continue keeping his options open despite running out of time to move onto pastures new.

Saints are in a strong negotiating position as the England under-21 international still has two-and-a-half-years remaining on a contract which allows him to pocket £5,000-per-week, leaving Spurs with a difficult challenge to convince his current employers to cash in unless they meet their demands.

Tottenham have remained confident that they can eventually get the deal over the line for Dibling, GMS sources understand, but he does not feel under pressure to seal his Southampton exit before the transfer window slams shut and is mulling over whether to see out the season on the south coast before reassessing his career plans.

The winger's decision not to rush into a final call over his future could benefit Newcastle United as GMS sources recently revealed that the Magpies are hoping to have the opportunity to win the race for an agreement in the summer due to not currently having the cash to meet his valuation.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 31/01/2025