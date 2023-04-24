Southampton's defence could be a position of weakness ahead of next season, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

As the Saints continue to struggle in the Premier League, they may have to accept some of their key players will be looking to leave the club.

Southampton news - Latest

As we head into the final few games of the season, Southampton currently find themselves sitting in last place in the Premier League table.

The Saints looked on course to secure a sensational win away to league leaders Arsenal at the weekend after being 3-1 up with just a few minutes to go, but the Gunners scored twice towards the end of the game to snatch a draw.

As impressive as the result was, in reality, a draw isn't what Southampton need at the moment as they fight for survival.

Keeping hold of key players could be a major issue for the Saints in the summer after their disappointing season, with Mohammed Salisu, for example, attracting interest from Manchester United and Aston Villa, according to Football Insider.

Duje Caleta-Car and Armel Bella-Kotchap combined to score Saints' third at the Emirates, and after signing last summer, they wouldn't have been expecting to be playing Championship football the season after, which could see them pushing for moves.

What has Jones said about Southampton?

Jones has suggested that defence may be an area of weakness in the summer if they get relegated from the Premier League.

When asked whether they will need to sign a new central defender in the summer, if the likes of Caleta-Car, Bednarek, and Salisu leave, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah I think centre-back will be a position of weakness when they first go down, certainly if those players end up leaving. I think it'll be a priority to address that.

"Find out who is willing to stay and fight for promotion and if none of them are, you have to start adding the necessary faces very early after your relegation has been confirmed."

What's next for Southampton?

The Saints face Bournemouth in their next fixture, with the Cherries coming off the back of a humiliating home defeat to West Ham United.

With tough games against Brighton & Hove Albion, Newcastle United, and Liverpool still to come, it's not looking good for the south coast club.

Selles's side are currently four points adrift with just six games remaining.

There's plenty of young talent at St Mary's, but it won't be easy to keep them all around.