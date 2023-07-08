Southampton need to add more experience throughout their squad during the summer transfer window at St Mary's Stadium, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints have brought in some exciting young talents over the last couple of years, but it's certainly backfired.

Southampton transfer news - Latest

Last season, Southampton targeted many up-and-coming stars in their recruitment, with the likes of Romeo Lavia, Juan Larios, Samuel Edozie, Gavin Bazunu, and Carlos Alcaraz, amongst others, all joining the club.

The south coast club used 36 different players last campaign, with an average age of 23.8 - the second-lowest in the Premier League behind Brighton & Hove Albion.

Ultimately, the players brought in and utilised weren't good enough to steer them away from the drop zone, and Southampton were relegated to the Championship.

Russell Martin has been dealt with the task of trying to guide the Saints back to England's top flight, but it certainly won't be easy.

The likes of Lavia and James Ward-Prowse have both been linked with moves away from St Mary's.

The aforementioned Southampton duo were undoubtedly two of their best players last season, which could be a huge blow for Martin in the opening few months of his tenure.

What has Taylor said about Southampton?

Taylor has suggested that Southampton have to start adding experience and know-how to their squad ahead of the new campaign, admitting that he is fearful for them.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I do fear for them [if they don't add experience], if I'm being honest. Although they've got a lot of talented young players, I think they do need that bit of experience and guile and know-how to hit the ground running in the Championship. It isn't an easy league to get out of."

What's next for Southampton?

Of course, the first task will be attempting to rejoin the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Having a young squad could be beneficial - after a year in the top flight, the Championship could be a bit of a walk in the park for some of their young talent.

The likes of Edozie and Larios, who were both signed from Manchester City, struggled for game time in the Premier League, but dropping down a division could be what they need in order to flourish.

Whatever happens, you'd imagine the sole aim will be for the Saints to finish in the top two come the end of next term.