Southampton 'would love to keep' Che Adams and remaining at St Mary's could benefit the striker for a key reason, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Saints continued their unbeaten start to the Championship campaign by sealing a late win at Plymouth Argyle last weekend, but boss Russell Martin could sanction further incomings and outgoings ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on September 1.

Southampton transfer news - Che Adams

According to the Telegraph, Adams is set to make a quickfire return to the Premier League as Everton are on the verge of sealing his £15million acquisition.

The report suggests the Toffees are increasingly confident of fighting off competition from Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth for the Scotland international, who has found the back of the net three times in just 143 minutes of Championship action this term, and are in the final stages of agreeing a fee and payment structure with Southampton.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are long-term admirers of Adams and a deal is not far from getting over the line.

Crystal Palace have also been weighing up whether to test Southampton's resolve with a £10million bid after looking to take advantage of the uncertainty hanging over the 27-year-old's future.

Adams has entered the final 12 months of his £52,000-per-week contract, meaning Saints could see him walk away as a free agent next summer if they do not sanction his departure or tie him down to fresh terms.

The Leicester-born frontman has been on Southampton's books since sealing a £15million switch from Birmingham City in 2019.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Adams?

Taylor believes Southampton are eager to retain Adams' services despite it being increasingly likely that a move to Everton is imminent.

The respected journalist feels the ex-Sheffield United man will be making a mistake if he heads to Goodison Park as a season in the Championship would boost his confidence after scoring just 25 goals in 124 Premier League outings.

When asked whether Adams is on his way out of St Mary's, Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "It is looking that way. I think Southampton would love to keep him, but the way he started the season and the fact he's only got a year left on his contract does probably point towards a Premier League move being on the cards.

"I think he would be a great asset to Southampton if he were to stay. If I was Adams, I would stay because I think joining Everton right now is a risky move.

"There's no reason why, in 12 months, Everton won't be a Championship club and Southampton couldn't be back in the Premier League.

"I think he needs to rebuild that confidence because he's not had the best Premier League goalscoring record since joining Southampton, so I don't see that as a great move for him."

What's next for Southampton?

Adams is not the only Southampton man who could head through the exit door ahead of the fast-approaching transfer deadline as reliable journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Kyle Walker-Peters may be open to joining Arsenal.

According to the Express, the north Londoners could raid Saints for the right-back if boss Mikel Arteta sets his sights on recruiting a cost-effective Jurrien Timber replacement ahead of September 1.

The report suggests Arsenal's scouts have previously tracked Walker-Peters, who has made more than 120 appearances for Southampton, and he may be available for a cut-price fee after dropping into the Championship.

But the south coast club are in a strong negotiating position as the 26-year-old's £50,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2025.

Having initially been on loan from Arsenal's arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Walker-Peters sealed a £12million permanent switch to Southampton three years ago.