Southampton are adamant that they still have a strong chance of tempting Corinthians into sanctioning Yuri Alberto's move to St Mary's before the fast-approaching deadline as there is an understanding that the striker is eager to complete the switch, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Saints are on the brink of recruiting a new first-choice goalkeeper in the form of Aaron Ramsdale, thanks to agreeing a fee worth up to £25million with Arsenal, boss Russell Martin has remained active in the transfer market as he is determined to secure further firepower to boost his side's chances of maintaining their Premier League status.

Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer have been drafted in to help fill the void left by the departed Che Adams, with the latter joining from Aston Villa for up to £17million, but Southampton are refusing to rest on their laurels and have made plans to get the deal over the line for Alberto.

Martin Adamant Alberto Seeking Late Switch

Brazil international has given admirers belief he is open to move

Southampton are confident that Alberto is eager to make the move from Corinthians, according to GMS sources, and there is a belief that their pursuit will pay off after deciding to revive their interest at the eleventh hour as they go in search of last-minute additions to their squad after earning promotion from the Championship.

The frontman has found the back of the net 83 times over the course of his senior club career, with 43 of those strikes coming for his current employers, and Martin has turned his attentions towards reaching an agreement after succeeding in making a breakthrough for Ramsdale during the final days of the window.

GMS sources have been informed that there should be a clearer indication of whether a move to Southampton is on the cards on Thursday evening as they are currently locked in ongoing discussions with Corinthians, but he is firmly in the south coast outfit's sights as they seek more ammunition on top of Brereton Diaz and Archer.

Yuri Alberto's statistical averages per 90 minutes in domestic action compared to Ben Brereton Diaz and Cameron Archer Yuri Alberto Ben Brereton Diaz Cameron Archer Shots 3.10 2.31 2.31 Shot-creating actions 2.22 2.38 2.44 Shots on target 1.26 0.94 0.87 Key passes 0.92 0.96 1.17 Goals 0.39 0.35 0.39 Assists 0.11 0.11 0.15 Statistics correct as of 29/08/2024

It is understood that Saints have refused to end their interest despite being unsuccessful with an initial loan proposal worth £2.5million, which included an option to make the move permanent for £15million, and they are hopeful of convincing Corinthians to give the green-light for the one-cap Brazil international to head to the Premier League.

Insiders close to the situation have told GMS sources that Southampton are positive that a deal for Alberto can be done despite having little time to complete negotiations, but they are in a race against time if they want him to be involved in this weekend's clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Yuri Alberto has been averaging a goal every 334 minutes in the Brazilian top flight this season, but he has also been guilty of missing five big chances

Saints Need to Repair Relationship in Talks

Corinthians left infuriated thanks to original proposal for frontman

GMS sources have learned that Southampton are being forced to make a last-ditch attempt to rapidly improve relations with Corinthians in order to secure Alberto's services because they created friction with the Brazilian heavyweights when they initially attempted to find a compromise during talks.

The 23-year-old's contract - which allows him to pocket £40,000-per-week - is not due to expire until the end of 2027, resulting in the one-time Copa Libertadores winners being in a strong negotiating position and having no pressure to alter their demands as they are aware that Saints are against the clock.

Although Southampton began making inroads over a deal earlier this month, when a breakthrough was looking promising, GMS sources understand that negotiations went awry and Corinthians were left unhappy with Alberto's suitors due to the lower-than-expected terms on offer from St Mary's.

Saints are not only in the market for the former Zenit Saint-Petersburg marksman during the final hours of the window as GMS sources recently revealed that they are also attempting to seal the return of former captain James Ward-Prowse on a loan deal from Premier League rivals West Ham United.

