Southampton could look to bring in a 'potential Nathan Tella replacement' from Crystal Palace if they agree to sell St Mary's star Che Adams to the south Londoners ahead of the deadline, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Saints boss Russell Martin is in the market for reinforcements after Tella became the latest big-name departure when he sealed a £20million switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

Southampton transfer news - Che Adams

According to the Evening Standard, Palace are mulling over whether to offer Adams a quickfire route back into the Premier League by testing Southampton's resolve with a bid.

The report suggests Eagles boss Roy Hodgson is keen to recruit the Scotland international, who has already scored three goals since the new campaign got underway.

Respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Adams could double his wages by sealing a switch to Selhurst Park during the final days of the transfer window.

Everton looked like they were in pole position to sign the striker after moving into the final stages of agreeing a £15million fee and payment structure, having already failed with a £12million proposal.

But the Merseyside outfit have turned their attentions towards Udinese frontman Beto after being unable to get the deal over the line.

Southampton could see Adams walk away as a free agent next summer if they do not sanction his departure or tie him down to fresh terms, having entered the final 12 months of his £52,000-per-week contract.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Nathan Tella (Bayer Leverkusen) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Dean Jones said about Adams?

Jones has called on Southampton to attempt to negotiate a deal which would see them acquire Palace youngster Jesurun Rak-Sakyi if they sell Adams to the capital club.

The transfer insider feels the 20-year-old winger could fill the void left by Tella, but warns he has been the subject of extensive interest from Saints' Championship rivals.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "If Palace are going to make a move for Che Adams, Saints should look to see what they can get in exchange. At a time when Tella has gone, it would make sense to ask about Rak-Sakyi’s situation.

"Palace have had a lot of approaches about him this summer and had to bat them away while Hodgson was settling into the season, but his next move is really going to come under the microscope over the next few days.

"He’s got a lot of interest in the Championship, but Southampton would be a move that benefits all parties, in my opinion."

What's next for Southampton?

Southampton could raid West Ham United for the second time in quick succession as, according to Football Insider, enquiries have been made over a potential deal for Ben Johnson.

The report suggests the England under-21 international, who has made 87 appearances for the Hammers, features highly on Martin's shortlist of targets and a reunion with Flynn Downes could be on the cards after his recent loan arrival.

Johnson has entered the final 12 months of his West Ham contract, which allows him to pocket £33,000-per-week, leading to uncertainty over where his long-term future lies.

But it is understood that last season's Europa Conference League winners have not ruled out the possibility of handing the right-back fresh terms after suitors have made contact with his representatives.

Middlesbrough and Birmingham City, like Southampton, are keeping tabs on Johnson's situation ahead of the September 1 deadline.