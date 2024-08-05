Highlights Southampton have been given fresh hope of being able to land Aaron Ramsdale as Arsenal could be open to sanctioning a temporary move during the final stages of the transfer window.

Saints boss Russell Martin has not been in a position to tempt the England international to St Mary's due to his lucrative price tag.

Newcastle United are on course to be Southampton's biggest competition for Ramsdale's services ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Southampton have been handed a significant boost in their attempts to lure Aaron Ramsdale to St Mary's as Premier League rivals Arsenal have refused to rule out the possibility of sanctioning a loan move during the final days of the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having tied Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Flynn Downes to permanent deals following promotion to the top flight, with the latter sealing a quickfire return from West Ham United for up to £18million, Saints boss Russell Martin has set his sights on strengthening his squad with further recruits ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Ben Brereton Diaz has been brought in to give Southampton another option in the final third of the pitch, thanks to reaching a £7million agreement with La Liga side Villarreal, but the south coast outfit are also in the market for a new first-choice goalkeeper if an opportunity presents itself.

Saints Given Renewed Hope of Landing Ramsdale

Arsenal may be open to sanctioning temporary switch

Southampton have been given renewed hope of being able to land Ramsdale as Arsenal may be open to negotiating a loan deal if he is still on their books close to the end of the month, according to GMS sources, while Wolverhampton Wanderers are not in line to pounce due to deciding they will stick with Jose Sa as their preferred shot-stopper.

The England international was limited to just 540 minutes of Premier League action during the 2023/24 campaign, having seen David Raya overtake him in the pecking order, and he has been seeking a fresh challenge due to growing frustrated after being forced to spend extensive spells on the bench.

GMS sources have been informed that there were doubts over whether Southampton could sign Ramsdale on a permanent basis due to his price tag, but Arsenal's unexpected decision to leave the door open for a potential loan exit has resulted in Alex McCarthy being at risk of facing fresh competition in Gavin Bazunu's extended absence.

Aaron Ramsdale's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Alex McCarthy Aaron Ramsdale Alex McCarthy Save percentage 70.8 66.4 Pass completion percentage 61.5 57.6 Clean sheet percentage 24.8 20.5 Percentage of penalties saved 5.90 8.30 Saves 3.02 3.12 Goals against 1.39 1.68 Statistics correct as of 05/08/2024

The 26-year-old's £120,000-per-week contract is due to expire in the summer of 2026, and Gunners boss Mikel Arteta may see a temporary departure from the Emirates Stadium as the ideal way to boost his value ahead of attempting to cash in at the end of the fast-approaching campaign.

Ramsdale is still expected to leave Arsenal before the transfer window slams shut, GMS sources have been told, but there is a possibility of him still being in north London at the start of the season despite him not being in the picture to be heavily involved thanks to Raya making himself one of the first names on the team sheet.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Aaron Ramsdale has conceded 13 goals over the course of eight appearances against Southampton, while he has kept one clean sheet along the way

Ramsdale Determined to Seal Move Due to Lack of Opportunities

England international unwilling to remain second-choice option

GMS sources have learned that Ramsdale remains determined to move onto pastures new due to being aware that he needs to be heavily involved in the upcoming season if he wants to continue progressing in his career and stand a chance of persuading the incoming England manager to make him their first-choice shot-stopper.

Having been involved in Premier League title races and challenged for regular silverware since joining Arsenal in a £30million switch from Sheffield United in August 2021, the former Bournemouth custodian is not willing to continue playing second fiddle and is keeping his options open ahead of a potential transfer.

Southampton's biggest competitors for Ramsdale's services could prove to be Newcastle United as GMS sources understand that the Magpies have not shut down the possibility of reigniting their interest after being strongly linked with upping the ante in their pursuit during the early stages of the summer.

Related Martin Speaks Out on Southampton's Interest in Carvalho Newly-promoted Southampton have been linked with Liverpool’s Fabio Carvalho this summer

GMS sources recently revealed that the Arsenal outcast is seeking assurances over his expected game time before agreeing to leave his current surroundings, but his lucrative price tag has resulted in there being a lack of formal bids as the new Premier League season edges closer.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt