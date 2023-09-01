Southampton could be set for a busy end to the transfer window at St Mary's Stadium, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor tells GIVEMESPORT that we could see 'two or three' more additions.

The Saints have been busy in the market this summer, but they've failed to invest a large portion of the funds they've received from outgoing players.

Southampton transfer news - Latest

After offloading Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Tino Livramento, and Nathan Tella, among others, Southampton have a significant transfer budget to work with. As per Transfermarkt, the south coast club have made £151m in sales, whilst only spending around £10m. Taylor Harwood-Bellis, Flynn Downes, Mason Holgate, and Ryan Fraser are a few who have arrived through the door on loan, with Shea Charles the only player Southampton have paid a transfer fee for. The Saints are expected to complete the signing of Sunderland striker Ross Stewart later today, according to the Daily Echo, for a fee that could total around £10m. However, the Scottish forward might be a replacement for Che Adams, with Wolverhampton Wanderers working on a deal to secure his signature, according to talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook, in an interview with GIVEMESPORT.

There's no doubt Saints fans will be a little disappointed if they end the window without spending a large chunk of the funds they received for some of their star players. Being relegated to the Championship was bound to tempt certain players into hunting for moves back to top leagues around Europe, but Russell Martin and his recruitment team may have to reinvest in order to guarantee promotion back to the Premier League.

Now, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has provided an update on what we could see from Southampton before the window slams shut tonight.

Southampton - summer signings Fee Shea Charles (Manchester City) £15m Josh McNamara (Manchester City) Undisclosed Derrick Abu (Chelsea) Free Ryan Manning (Swansea City) Free Zach Awe (Arsenal) Free Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) Free Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) Loan Mason Holgate (Everton) Loan Flynn Downes (West Ham United) Loan Taylor Harwood-Bellis Loan Fees according to Sky Sports

What has Taylor said about Southampton?

Taylor has suggested that Southampton have done some impressive business by receiving significant fees for players despite their relegation. However, the journalist adds that they could do with a few more bodies through the door, and he wouldn't be surprised if two or three players arrive.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "However, what I would say is Southampton have generated a lot of good money. So although they've lost these players, they've done good business. They probably do need a few more, to be honest, but I'm sure you know that Southampton are a club that could probably pull off two or three before the deadline closes.”