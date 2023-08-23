Southampton selling St Mary's marksman Che Adams to Everton could be 'good business' for a key reason, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Saints boss Russell Martin has already been forced to contend with a number of departures as he plots an immediate return to the Premier League, but further deals may be struck ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Southampton transfer news - Che Adams

According to the Telegraph, Adams is on the verge of moving onto pastures new as Everton are close to sealing his £15million arrival at Goodison Park.

The report suggests the Merseyside outfit are increasingly confident of fighting off competition from Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth for the striker, who has scored 34 goals in a Southampton shirt, and are in the final stages of agreeing a fee and payment structure.

Everton have refused to give up in their pursuit of Adams after a £12million proposal was turned down by Saints earlier this month.

Respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are long-term admirers of the Scotland international and a deal is not far from getting over the line.

Southampton have been left in a weak negotiating position as Adams entered the final 12 months of his £52,000-per-week contract earlier this summer, meaning Saints could see him walk away as a free agent at the end of the season if they do not sanction his departure or tie him down to fresh terms.

The 27-year-old has also gained interest from Crystal Palace, who are weighing up whether to test his current employers' resolve.

Adams, who has been on Southampton's books since sealing a £15million switch from Birmingham City in 2019, has found the back of the net three times in just 143 minutes of Championship action this term.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Adams?

Taylor believes cashing in on Adams could be a savvy move from Southampton as there is a serious possibility of him walking away as a free agent in a matter of months.

The reporter feels the former Sheffield United man could make an impact at Everton, but has warned that his game time may dry up when Dominic Calvert-Lewin is fully fit.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "£15million for a player that could leave on a free transfer next summer might be good business for Southampton. We'll have to wait and see how that one plays out.

"I do think he's a good fit for Everton, I have to say. He can hold the ball up and go in behind. But is he going to play in a front two with Calvert-Lewin when he is fit? I don't know, so we'll have to see."

What's next for Southampton?

Nathan Tella could also head through the exit door ahead of the September 1 deadline as, according to MailOnline, Bayer Leverkusen are looking to offer a route into the Bundesliga.

The report suggests the German outfit have tested Saints' resolve with a £17.5million offer for the winger, who has chalked up two goal contributions during the early stages of the new campaign, but the south coast club are holding out for £25million.

Reputable journalist Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that Tella has stopped short of giving assurances that he will remain on Southampton's books, leading to concerns of a potential move.

But the 24-year-old will not be heading back to Burnley as Vincent Kompany's Clarets are unable to meet Saints' demands.

Tella found the back of the net 19 times and won the Championship title during a loan spell at Turf Moor last season.