Southampton are refusing to rule out the possibility of attempting to lure Oliver Antman to St Mary's when the transfer window reopens for business after deciding to keep tabs on the Go Ahead Eagles star's performances during the remainder of the campaign, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Saints are contemplating whether to sack boss Ivan Juric at the end of the season after he has been unable to pull them away from the bottom of the Premier League, resulting in an immediate return to the Championship being increasingly likely, plans are being put in place to invest in the squad.

Albert Gronbaek is on course to head back to parent club Rennes in the summer, with Southampton not intending to take advantage of an option to turn his loan switch into a permanent agreement, and members of the recruitment department are scouring the market for potential acquisitions despite relegation being on the horizon.

Saints at Risk of Facing Battle to Sign Antman

Premier League rivals also showing interest in Finland international

Southampton are monitoring Antman ahead of a potential summer swoop, according to GMS sources, but they are in danger of facing stiff competition as Premier League counterparts Brentford and Brighton & Hove Albion are among other suitors to have been put on red alert thanks to his performances this season.

Saints are already aware that the exciting wide forward will not be seeking terms which would be out of their reach, due to him being on a contract which allows him to pocket less than £4,000-per-week at Dutch side Go Ahead Eagles, and there is a temptation to steal a march on rival admirers as the transfer window edges closer.

GMS sources have been informed that Antman's current employers are expecting him to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2025/26 campaign after he has registered more assists than anyone else in the Eredivisie this term and set up the winner in a KNVB Cup semi-final victory over PSV Eindhoven, leading to the likes of Southampton circling.

The 23-year-old, who has been described as being 'on par with Kylian Mbappe', has become more of a threat in the final third of the pitch after struggling to make the cut with former side FC Nordsjaelland and is firmly in Saints' sights as he prepares to face AZ Alkmaar in a battle for domestic silverware next month.

Southampton have not made a final decision on whether to lodge a formal bid for Antman as there remains uncertainty over whether he is ready for an eye-catching move to England for the first time in his career, GMS sources have learned, but they will continue scouting him after being impressed with his form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Oliver Antman won four ground duels, registered three shots and grabbed an assist as Go Ahead Eagles sealed a narrow win over Willem II last weekend

Antman on Radar Due to His Statistical Output

Playmaker gaining attention when recruitment staff studying data

GMS sources have been told that Antman's age, versatility and statistical output have resulted in him moving onto the radar of recruitment staff at Southampton as they continue studying data ahead of being active in the summer transfer window, resulting in a switch to the south coast being a possibility.

The Finland international has been in his current surroundings for less than 12 months, having sealed a move worth in the region of £1million to Go Ahead Eagles in August, and he is on course to be rewarded with offers to take his career in a different direction as a result of adjusting to life in the Eredivisie seamlessly.

Brentford and Brighton are not the only sides threatening to provide Southampton with competition for Antman's signature if they choose to up the ante in their pursuit as GMS sources understand that he is also being watched by a host of his current employers' domestic counterparts and other admirers across the continent.

Saints are eager to be more of an attacking threat from the flanks heading into next term, and GMS sources recently revealed that they are contemplating whether to challenge Leeds United and Everton for the signing of Manor Solomon when he returns to parent club Tottenham Hotspur at the end of a productive loan spell.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 19/03/2025

