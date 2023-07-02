Southampton targeting Flynn Downes would make sense, as he 'would excel' under Russell Martin, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.With West Ham United interested in Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse, it wouldn't be a surprise to see the two clubs strike a deal.

Southampton news - Flynn Downes

According to TEAMtalk, Southampton are plotting a move to sign West Ham midfielder Downes, who worked with new Saints boss Martin during his time at Swansea.The report adds that Downes joined West Ham from Swansea for a fee of £12m last summer, and he could be signed by the Saints as a replacement for Ward-Prowse, who is being targeted by the Hammers and Liverpool.Martin is clearly a huge fan of Downes, after showering him with praise back in 2021, when the two were working together for The Swans.He said: "He has an excellent willingness to learn, his attitude, his attention to detail and how quickly he learns is outstanding. He’s playing in a completely different role to what he used to play at his previous club, as most of the guys are."His desire to win and athleticism, with his increasing and improving technical ability, shows how much he wants to work."Downes has struggled for minutes at West Ham due to having to compete with Declan Rice, but there's no doubt he could be an excellent player if he drops down to the Championship.

What has Jones said about Southampton?

Jones has suggested that Downes would excel under Martin at Southampton.Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said:"I can see why Russell Martin and Southampton might be looking down the route of somebody like Flynn Downes. He undoubtedly could excel in the system at Southampton next season in the Championship."

Would Downes be a smart signing?

It's difficult to judge Downes from his season at West Ham.However, if we look back at his performances during his time at Swansea, it's clear to see why Martin would be keen to work with him once again.During the 2021/2022 season, Downes completed 93% of his passes, and managed 1.1 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 3.2 ground duels per game, according to Sofascore.With Martin preferring a possession-based style of football, Downes' passing ability could be crucial for transforming this Southampton side.He's clearly a player Martin trusts, so he could be the ideal replacement for Ward-Prowse, and at the age of 24, he's got many years to continue improving.