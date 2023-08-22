Southampton star Nathan Tella has not 'given guarantees' that he will stay at St Mary's and he could head through the exit door after a key development, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

Saints have recouped more than £130million in sales since the summer window opened for business, but boss Russell Martin may be forced to contend with further departures ahead of the September 1 deadline.

Southampton transfer news - Nathan Tella

According to MailOnline, Southampton have slapped a £25million price tag on Tella as they attempt to keep him out of Bayer Leverkusen's clutches.

The report suggests the Bundesliga side have already tried their luck with a £17.5million bid for the winger, who has chalked up two goal contributions during the early stages of the new campaign, but a compromise may be possible at £20million.

Tella has made a promising start to the season after returning from a fruitful loan spell with Burnley, where he found the back of the net 19 times and won the Championship title.

But heading back to Turf Moor, following their promotion to the Premier League, is not on the cards as Vincent Kompany's Clarets are unable to meet Southampton's demands.

Saints chief Martin has admitted that further negotiations could take place with interested parties, but Tella will only be sold at the right price.

There is uncertainty over where the 24-year-old's long-term future lies as his £19,000-per-week contract is due to expire in the summer of 2025.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Ryan Taylor said about Tella?

Taylor has refused to rule out the possibility of a Premier League outfit attempting to take Tella off Southampton's hands ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

The respected journalist also feels there is a possibility of the wide-man embarking on a fresh challenge as he has not given assurances that he will remain on the south coast.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "I wouldn't say they know they're going to keep him because, with players like Tella, Southampton might have to accept a bid if a club pays the money.

"With the way he has played and the way he performed last season, I think there is a chance a Premier League club could come in for him.

"Obviously, there's interest from Bayer Leverkusen as well, so it's hard to say whether he's going to stay. He doesn't seem to have offered guarantees that he is going to stay either, so that does concern me from a Southampton perspective."

What's next for Southampton?

It appears that Che Adams may have already made his final appearance in a Southampton shirt as respected journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that Everton are long-term admirers and a deal is not far from getting over the line.

According to the Telegraph, the striker is set to make a quickfire return to the Premier League as the Toffees are on the verge of sealing his £15million arrival.

The report suggests Everton are increasingly confident of fighting off competition from Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth for Adams, who has found the back of the net three times in just 143 minutes of Championship action this term, and are in the final stages of agreeing a fee and payment structure with Southampton.

Having entered the final 12 months of his £52,000-per-week contract, Saints could see the Scotland international walk away as a free agent next summer if they do not sanction his departure or tie him down to fresh terms.

The uncertainty over Adams' long-term future has resulted in additional interest coming from Crystal Palace, with the Eagles weighing up whether to test Southampton's resolve.