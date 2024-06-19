Highlights Southampton are leading the chase to land Flynn Downes in the aftermath of being a crucial member of the squad which earned promotion to the Premier League.

Saints boss Russell Martin is determined to sign the central midfielder on a permanent basis after his fruitful loan spell on the south coast.

The newly-promoted side are hoping to wrap up a deal for Downes before returning for pre-season in the coming weeks.

Southampton are the frontrunners to strike a deal for Flynn Downes following boss Russell Martin's decision to prioritise luring the West Ham United star back to St Mary's on a permanent basis a matter of weeks after he played a crucial role in sealing promotion to the Premier League, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Saints ensured they returned to the top flight at the first time of asking thanks to recording a narrow win over Leeds United in the Championship play-off final last month, which is worth an estimated £140million in revenue across the next three seasons, and plans are being made to strengthen the squad.

Adam Lallana has already rubber-stamped his return to Southampton after penning a one-year contract, having decided to walk away from Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of his deal, but Martin and director of football Rasmus Ankersen have turned their attentions towards making sure Downes heads back to the south coast in quickfire fashion.

Saints Leading Race to Seal Downes Deal

Martin desperate to agree permanent switch before pre-season

Southampton remain in pole position to land Downes this summer, according to GMS sources, and the newly-promoted outfit are hopeful of tying up a deal in time for him to be on board before Martin's squad return to Staplewood for the opening stages of pre-season in the coming weeks.

The central midfielder played a pivotal role in Saints escaping the Championship, with him making 37 appearances in all competitions as he became one of the first names on the team sheet during a productive loan spell, and they are desperate to have him on their books as preparations are made for the opening fixture of the campaign at Newcastle United.

GMS sources have been informed that Southampton have been in touch with West Ham since the end of the 2023/24 term in an attempt to reach an early agreement, and statistics highlight that he would offer more stability in front of the backline than summer arrival Lallana.

Flynn Downes' statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Adam Lallana Flynn Downes Adam Lallana Pass completion percentage 93.0 88.6 Tackles 2.12 0.85 Interceptions 1.66 0.32 Blocks 1.10 0.21 Clearances 0.78 0.11 Statistics correct as of 19/06/2024

Martin has been boosted in his pursuit of the 25-year-old, who he also bossed at Swansea City and described as 'the best in the league' thanks to his performances in the Championship, as West Ham's general stance is that he will be allowed to move on despite holding off making a final decision to green-light a permanent switch to St Mary's.

GMS sources understand that Southampton are keen to strike a deal which would see Downes head back to familiar surroundings for less than £15million, but his current employers are in a strong negotiating position as he penned a five-year contract when he rubber-stamped a switch to the capital in July 2022.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Flynn Downes broke into three figures for total passes in a Championship fixture three times during the 2023/24 campaign, with his highest tally of 147 coming during Southampton's draw at Huddersfield Town in November

West Ham Edging Towards Allowing Downes Exit

Hammers need to boost cash for reinforcements

GMS sources have been made aware that West Ham are seriously considering cashing in on Downes as it is currently unclear how much new head coach Julen Lopetegui will be able to invest in the squad without overseeing departures during the early stages of his London Stadium reign.

The Hammers hierarchy do not want to disappoint the former Real Madrid chief, who is looking to upgrade the group of players he has inherited from the outgoing David Moyes, especially given he was happy to walk away from Wolverhampton Wanderers after he was not given the opportunity to make inroads in the transfer market.

West Ham believe in Lopetegui's vision as they look to recover from failing to qualify for a European competition last term, and that could play into Southampton's hands thanks to Downes being seen as a sellable asset as they aim to boost the budget for summer reinforcements.

GMS sources recently revealed that the capital club are willing to negotiate the former Ipswich Town man's permanent exit as they are eyeing at least one midfield acquisition ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30, potentially opening the door for Saints to pounce.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored