Southampton forward Che Adams could be on his way out the door this summer, and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has given an update on a potential replacement, Joel Piroe, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

After their relegation to the Championship, the Saints squad is going through a reshuffle during the transfer window.

Southampton transfer news - Latest

Southampton finished rock bottom of the Premier League last season and as a result, some of their key players could be searching for moves back to the top flight.

Young midfielder Romeo Lavia is being targeted by Liverpool, with the Belgian giving the green light for a move, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Understandably, a player of Lavia's ability will find it hard to turn down a move to such a big club in the Premier League after dropping down to the Championship.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has recently told GIVEMESPORT that the likes of Kyle Walker-Peters and James Ward-Prowse are also expected to leave St Mary's before the window slams shut in September.

Another player who could be out the door is Che Adams, who is reportedly attracting interest from both Bournemouth and Everton, as per Football Insider.

As a result, Russell Martin and his recruitment team will be desperate to replace some of their key players if they do eventually leave the club.

What has Crook said about Southampton?

Crooks has suggested that he expects Adams to be leaving Southampton before the end of the window, with clubs in the Premier League keen on the striker.

The talkSPORT reporter adds that Swansea City forward Joel Piroe, who was described as 'outstanding' by Martin, could come into the thinking over the next few weeks.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think he'll be backed, Russell Martin, because the owners have got deep pockets. They're willing to invest. I still think, even though James Ward-Prowse and Romeo Lavia will be a big miss, their priority will be a new number nine.

"Adams has got interest from the Premier League and he will probably go towards the end of the window. Then I think Piroe, who played and scored a lot of goals for Martin last season at Swansea City, would come into their thoughts.

"He's only got a year left on his contract and he's made it pretty clear that he's not going to sign a new deal."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Southampton?

It's understood that Piroe could cost around £15m if Swansea are to allow him to leave the club.

The Dutch forward has proven himself in the Championship, so there's little doubt that he'd be a clever signing.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sunderland striker Ross Stewart could thrive at St Mary's and could be a smart alternative if they're unable to get Piroe over the line.

A midfielder could be another priority for Martin, if Ward-Prowse and Lavia are to depart, and Daily Express journalist Taylor, once again speaking to GIVEMESPORT, believes a swap deal involving West Ham United's Flynn Downes could be a 'win-win' for all parties.