Southampton have slapped a £30million price tag on Kamaldeen Sulemana and talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT whether the St Mary's decision-makers could lower their demands amid Deadline Day interest from Everton.

Having suffered relegation from the Premier League last season, Saints boss Russell Martin has been forced to contend with top flight sides circling for the club's leading stars throughout the transfer window.

Southampton transfer news - Kamaldeen Sulemana

According to Football Insider, Sulemana could secure a quickfire return to the Premier League as Everton are exploring a Deadline Day move.

The report suggests the Ghana international, who has not even featured in a matchday squad since the new season got underway last month, features highly on Toffees chief Sean Dyche's list of targets and is valued by Saints at £30million.

Southampton are in a strong negotiating position as Sulemana only joined in a club-record £22million deal, after snubbing Everton, from French side Rennes a matter of months ago.

After opting to head to the south coast instead of Merseyside, the winger penned a £40,000-per-week contract which has tied him down to Saints until the summer of 2027, meaning they have no reason to lower their demands.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently told GIVEMESPORT that Sulemana has been identified as an Everton target in the event of Alex Iwobi's departure being rubber-stamped.

What has Alex Crook said about Sulemana?

Crook believes Southampton will remain resolute during the final hours of the transfer window and refuse to sell Sulemana for a cut-price fee.

The talkSPORT reporter feels the 21-year-old is on course to remain among Martin's options beyond the deadline as there are doubts over whether Everton or other potential suitors will be open to meeting their asking price.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "What we've seen with Southampton this summer is they've had their valuations and stuck to them. They've not been low-balled.

"I think they want £30million for him, and I'm just not sure that anyone's going to pay it on Deadline Day."

What next for Southampton?

Southampton have set their sights on raiding Sunderland as, according to Sky Sports, a £5million bid has been launched for Patrick Roberts with the deadline looming.

It comes after Saints have already agreed a £12million deal for the winger's Black Cats teammate, Scotland international striker Ross Stewart.

Roberts has entered the final 12 months of his Sunderland contract, which allows him to pocket £11,000-per-week, resulting in Southampton believing there is a deal to be done.

But the south coast outfit are not the former Middlesbrough man's only admirers as reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic have shown an interest in luring him back to Parkhead.