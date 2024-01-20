Highlights Southampton are interested in signing Burnley winger Manuel Benson to add another dimension to their attack.

The Saints may face competition from Leeds United in securing Benson's signature.

Benson could be a game-changing signing for Southampton's promotion race back to the Premier League.

Southampton are interested in signing Burnley winger Manuel Benson as Russell Martin looks to add another dimension to his attack, and journalist Dean Jones has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about the situation, confirming that he is a firm target for the Championship club.

In the January transfer window, the Saints could explore the possibility of bringing in another winger. Back in the summer, Nathan Tella was sold to Bayer Leverkusen, leaving Martin short of options on the wing, with no new addition coming through the door. Samuel Edozie, Ryan Fraser, and Kamaldeen Sulemana are Southampton's main options on the wing, but the latter is currently out injured.

Southampton are currently 20 games unbeaten in all competitions and have a serious chance of gaining promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking. In order to help ensure the Saints get over the line, we could see the Championship outfit dip into the transfer market before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Manuel Benson deal could be complicated

According to Belgian journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Southampton are pushing to sign Burnley winger Benson. The Saints originally made a move back in December, but they have now renewed their interest in the winter window. However, Southampton could face competition to secure his signature, with Leeds United also keen on the Belgian winger. Despite their impressive start to the campaign, the Saints could have a major disadvantage in the race due to previous relations with Burnley.

Manuel Benson - 2022/2023 - Championship stats Stats Output Squad rank Goals 11 2nd Assists 3 =8th Chances Created Per 90 2.2 =1st Successful Dribbles Per 90 2.2 1st Expected Assists Per 90 0.25 1st Match rating 7.07 9th Statistics via FotMob - Correct as of 19/01/2024

As per Burnley Express, the Lancashire club are unwilling to offload Benson to Southampton after the relationship between the two sides deteriorated in the summer. Tella, who was on loan with Burnley last season, was a target for Kompany as the Clarets hoped to sign him on a permanent deal, but the Saints opted to offload him to Germany instead of allowing him to sign on the dotted line at Turf Moor.

Although Benson has fallen out of favour under Vincent Kompany this season, the tricky winger was a key player in their Championship title-winning campaign last time out. The step up to the Premier League hasn't been easy for him, but it's clear to see why Martin and his recruitment team would like to bring him to St Mary's Stadium.

Dean Jones - Benson could be game-changing signing

Jones has suggested that Benson has been identified by Martin and his recruitment team as a firm target for the January transfer window and it will be interesting to see whether the relationship between Southampton and Burnley could have an impact on a potential transfer. The journalist adds that Benson could be a game-changing signing for the Saints in the race to bounce back to the Premier League. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said...

"I think Benson could be a game-changing signing in the promotion race and we know that this is an avenue Saints have been down, looking to find someone with the ability to make a real difference to their outlook. It will be interesting to know exactly how relations stand between Southampton and Burnley these days but he has clearly been identified as a firm target and we will know very soon if there is a breakthrough for it to happen."

Russel Martin addresses Walker-Peters talk

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are considering a move to sign right-back Kyle Walker-Peters, who can play on either side of defence. The 26-year-old could provide cover for Reece James, who has struggled due to injuries since coming through the ranks at Stamford Bridge. West Ham United are also interested in the former Tottenham Hotspur man, but Martin has reiterated the club's desire to keep hold of one of their star players.

Speaking before Southampton's trip to Swansea City at the weekend, Martin said...

"I spoke to Kyle and I also know his agent very well. Jason Wilcox speaks to agents a lot but I have worked with Kyle's before. There has been no conversation about him wanting to leave. Everyone agrees he is in such a good place. We are playing in a way that he can express himself. I don't have a concern about that, it would take a lot of money to prise him away from here."