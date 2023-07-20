Southampton have been boosted in their pursuit of Ross Stewart as the Sunderland star will see a move to St Mary's as a 'very exciting proposition' for a key reason, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.Having been appointed as Saints' boss last month, Russell Martin is looking to take advantage of the summer window by assembling a squad which is capable of securing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Southampton transfer news - Ross Stewart

According to The Sun, Southampton have set their sights on landing Stewart if they offload any of their current strikers ahead of the fast-approaching Championship campaign.The report suggests Sunderland could cash in on the Scotland international, who was restricted to just 15 appearances due to injuries last term, which has led to Middlesbrough and Stoke City also circling.Stewart has entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light, which is worth just shy of £2,500-per-week, resulting in the Black Cats mulling over whether to sanction his exit.But Sunderland have already shown that they will not sell the 27-year-old on the cheap despite the growing uncertainty over his long-term future as they slapped a £10million price tag on him a matter of months ago.Stewart has been a constant threat in the final third of the pitch, scoring 85 goals and registering a further 23 assists over the course of his senior club career.The frontman has averaged a goal every two outings in a Sunderland shirt, finding the back of the net 40 times in 80 appearances.

What has Dean Jones said about Stewart?

Jones believes Southampton have the upper-hand over other suitors in the race for Stewart's signature as he will be attracted to the project on offer at St Mary's.The respected journalist feels the former Ross County man will be interested in heading to the south coast as there is a strong possibility of Premier League football being on the cards in the not-too-distant future.Jones told GIVEMESPORT: "Southampton aren't going to be in the Championship for very long. The model they've built over the years is too good to drop away."I really don't believe that this is a club that's going to allow themselves to stay in the Championship for more than a year."That is a very exciting proposition for a player like Stewart, who is on the rise and looking for a step-up not just in terms of playing quality, but his profile and a way of getting into the Premier League." Latest Transfer News: All The Gossip, Every Rumour And Done Deal This Transfer Window

What's next for Southampton?

Martin is bracing himself for a potential exodus as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT he expects Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse, Duje Caleta-Car and Kyle Walker-Peters to head through the exit door before the summer window slams shut.According to Football Insider, Liverpool are preparing to make a formal approach for Lavia after he has been identified as their top midfield target.The report suggests Reds boss Jurgen Klopp is extremely keen to win the race for the Belgium international, who made 34 appearances last term, and he has been convinced by the project put forward by the Anfield giants' recruitment team.But Arsenal are also interested in Lavia as they prepare for Thomas Partey's potential exit from the Emirates Stadium.Southampton are confident of securing close to £50million for the teenager as Chelsea are another Premier League club among his suitors.Saints have turned down a loan offer from La Liga heavyweights Barcelona as they are only willing to sanction his permanent departure.