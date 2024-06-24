Highlights Southampton frontman Paul Onuachu is desperate to learn whether a permanent departure is on the cards during the remainder of the summer transfer window.

The Nigeria international is eager to seal a quickfire return to Trabzonspor after enjoying a productive loan spell with the Turkish outfit.

Onuachu could be allowed to leave St Mary's for a cut-price fee a matter of weeks after Southampton earned promotion to the Premier League.

Southampton star Paul Onuachu is keen for boss Russell Martin to make a quick decision over whether he is willing to sanction his permanent departure from St Mary's after setting his sights on sealing a permanent switch to Trabzonspor during the summer transfer window, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having seen off Leeds United in the Championship play-off final last month, which is estimated to be worth an estimated £140million in revenue across the next three seasons, Saints have upped the ante in preparations for their eagerly-anticipated return to the Premier League.

Martin has already strengthened his squad by persuading Adam Lallana to pen a one-year contract after choosing to leave Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of his agreement, but the former Swansea City chief and director of football Rasmus Ankersen are also mulling over who to offload ahead of the August 30 deadline.

Onuachu Eager to Learn Fate in Coming Days

Striker keen to seal quickfire return to Trabzonspor

Onuachu is determined for Southampton to make a decision on whether they are prepared to cash in on him by the start of July, according to GMS sources, after making it clear that he is keen to return to Trabzonspor after enjoying a fruitful loan spell with the Turkish outfit during the 2023/24 campaign.

The striker found the back of the net 17 times over the course of 25 appearances for the Papara Park-based side, chalking up a further four assists along the way, and he is desperate to discover whether a deal can be negotiated for him to build on that prolific form in the Super Lig.

Although Southampton are in serious danger of being left short of centre forward options as Che Adams enters the final days of his contract on the south coast, GMS sources have been informed that Martin is leaning towards allowing Onuachu to embark on a fresh challenge in the coming weeks.

Paul Onuachu's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Che Adams Paul Onuachu Che Adams Shots 3.61 3.15 Fouls drawn 3.31 1.38 Shots on target 1.42 1.22 Goals 0.89 0.63 Assists 0.24 0.16 Statistics correct as of 24/06/2024

The 6 ft 7 Nigeria international, who has been described as being 'insanely good at football' by former Genk teammate Rasmus Carstensen, is currently on holiday and is hoping that a quick resolution can be found before members of the squad are due to return to Staplewood for pre-season.

GMS sources recently revealed that Onuachu does not feature at the forefront of Martin's plans despite being a constant threat for Trabzonspor, resulting in him being on course to hold internal discussions over his future, and it appears likely that he has already made his final appearance in a Southampton shirt.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Onuachu grabbed one hat-trick over the course of the 2023/24 Super Lig campaign, during Trabzonspor's 4-2 victory over Gaziantep in April

Martin Willing to Make Significant Loss on Onuachu

Newly-promoted side open to cut-price sale

GMS sources have learned that Southampton are prepared to make a considerable loss on Onuachu as, despite forking out £18million when they lured him away from Genk two-and-a-half years ago, they are willing to entertain offers worth half that price during the remainder of the transfer window.

Saints have accepted that they need to cut their losses and move on from the 30-year-old, who has failed to find the back of the net over the course of 12 appearances for the south coast side, while they are aware that cashing in would boost the recruitment budget ahead of the season-opener against Newcastle United.

But GMS sources have been told that Onuachu may not have his wish to make a quickfire return to Trabzonspor granted as Southampton would prefer to get him off the books permanently instead of giving the green-light to embark on another loan, which would be the Turkish outfit's preference, meaning there is ongoing uncertainty over where he will be plying his trade next term.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored