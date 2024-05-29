Highlights Southampton have set their sights on selling Paul Onuachu just a matter of days after they clinched their return to the Premier League.

The striker does not feature in boss Russell Martin's plans despite being in impressive form during a loan spell with Trabzonspor.

Onuachu could make a quickfire move back to Turkey on a permanent basis as Southampton seek a buyer willing to meet their summer demands.

Southampton star Paul Onuachu is on course to seal his permanent departure from St Mary's when the transfer window reopens as he does not fit into boss Russell Martin's plans after guiding his side back into the Premier League at the first time of asking, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Adam Armstrong grabbed what proved to be the winner as Saints sealed a 1-0 victory over Leeds United in the Championship play-off final last weekend, and the triumph under the Wembley arch has given the south coast outfit a much-needed windfall as it is estimated to be worth up to £140million in revenue across the next three seasons.

An immediate return to the top flight has come a matter of months after the likes of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento left Southampton in the aftermath of relegation, which went a long way towards pocketing close to £160million thanks to departures, and Martin has been discussing summer plans with director of football Rasmus Ankersen.

Onuachu Preparing to Make Permanent Saints Departure

Martin will hold discussions with 6 ft 7 striker over his future

Onuachu's days on Southampton's books are numbered as he is set to seal his departure when the transfer window reopens, according to GMS sources, with his fine form during a loan spell with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor not being enough to warrant a place at the forefront of Martin's thinking.

The striker found the back of the net 17 times over the course of 25 appearances for the Super Lig club, while he also registered a further four assists as he proved to be a constant threat after the decision was made for him to spend the season away from Saints' push for a quickfire return to the Premier League.

GMS sources have been informed that Onuachu is on course to hold internal discussions over his future when he makes his return from Trabzonspor, but there is a feeling that Martin is prepared to cash in as it will be difficult for him to move ahead of the likes of Armstrong in the pecking order.

Paul Onuachu's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Adam Armstrong Paul Onuachu Adam Armstrong Shots 3.61 3.37 Shots on target 1.42 1.30 Goals 0.89 0.50 Assists 0.24 0.31 Crosses 0.12 1.49 Statistics correct as of 28/05/2024

Southampton forked out £18million when they lured the 6 ft 7 Nigeria international away from Genk during Nathan Jones' short spell in the hot-seat close to 18 months ago, but he was unable to stop his new employers dropping into the Championship as he struggled to rediscover the form he had produced in Belgium.

Onuachu went goalless over the course of 12 appearances in a Saints shirt, although he was limited to just 426 minutes of action as the majority of his outings came from the bench, and it is increasingly likely that he will not feature for the south coast club again as they are in line to listen to summer offers.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GMS that Southampton are in a 'win-win situation' as the 30-year-old's prolific performances for Trabzonspor will have boosted his value, while he would also go into next season in impressive form if Martin makes a U-turn and decides to keep him among his options.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Paul Onuachu grabbed one hat-trick over the course of the Super Lig campaign, during Trabzonspor's 4-2 victory over Gaziantep last month

Onuachu Could Complete Quickfire Return to Turkey

Nigeria international will also be offered to English rivals

GMS sources understand that there is potential for Onuachu to rubber-stamp a permanent move back to Turkey, but there is also a possibility that Southampton will offer his services to various clubs outside the Super Lig in a bid to gauge whether there is widespread interest heading into the fast-approaching summer transfer window.

It has emerged that Saints could hand other outfits in England the opportunity to land the ex-FC Midtjylland marksman, who has been described as 'magical' by former teammate Gustav Isaksen, as they have set their sights on touting him around as it would boost their chances of increasing his price tag.

Southampton find themselves in a strong negotiating position thanks to Onuachu's goals record at Trabzonspor and the fact that his St Mary's contract still has two years to run, meaning that suitors will have to meet his current employers' demands if they want to add him to their squad ahead of next season.

