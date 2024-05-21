Highlights Southampton are preparing to head to West Ham United with a permanent offer for Flynn Downes as they are keen to hold onto the midfielder.

Saints will open negotiations with the east Londoners regardless of whether they overcome Leeds United in the Championship play-off final.

West Ham are planning to hold discussions with Downes over his long-term future when his loan spell at Southampton expires.

Southampton have set their sights on lodging a permanent bid for Flynn Downes as boss Russell Martin is desperate to have the West Ham United loanee among his options regardless of whether Premier League action returns to St Mary's next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Despite moving into their final preparations ahead of taking on Leeds United in the Championship play-off final at Wembley this weekend, Saints are already at risk of Che Adams embarking on a fresh challenge as the striker has entered advanced talks over a move to Wolverhampton Wanderers when his contract expires.

Martin, who has led Southampton to the brink of regaining their top flight status after guiding his side to 29 wins during his first season at the helm, has been holding internal discussions with director of football Rasmus Ankersen as he bids to ensure another key member of his squad does not move onto pastures new.

Saints Readying Bid to Keep Downes on Permanent Basis

Martin desperate to strike deal regardless of potential promotion

Southampton are planning to test West Ham's resolve with a permanent offer for Downes' signature, according to GMS sources, after the defensive-minded central midfielder has gone on to make himself one of the first names on the team sheet during a productive loan spell which has seen him reunite with boss Martin.

The 25-year-old made 39 appearances under Saints' boss when he was on the books of Championship rivals Swansea City, and his impressive performances in Wales resulted in him earning a dream move to West Ham - the club he grew up supporting - where he went on to be a member of the squad which won the Europa Conference League last term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Flynn Downes' pass accuracy did not drop below 85 per cent in any of his Championship appearances throughout the season, while his best figure of 99.1 per cent came during Southampton's 2-1 win over Queens Park Rangers in August

The Hammers forked out £12million in order to land Downes in July 2022, but Southampton are hopeful of profiting from Edson Alvarez, James Ward-Prowse and Tomas Soucek already being among the options incoming chief Julen Lopetegui will have at his disposal at the London Stadium.

GMS sources have been informed that Saints would like to keep the former Ipswich Town talisman at St Mary's regardless of whether they succeed in overcoming Leeds and book an immediate return to the Premier League, meaning they are ready to up the ante in their pursuit as soon as the transfer window reopens.

Martin is aware that promotion would give Southampton a greater chance of being able to make a more tempting offer for Downes, who has been posting better figures than teammates Will Smallbone and Joe Rothwell in various metrics throughout the season, but a permanent agreement could be reached in any event.

Flynn Downes' statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Will Smallbone and Joe Rothwell Flynn Downes Will Smallbone Joe Rothwell Pass completion percentage 93.0 87.6 86.3 Percentage of dribblers tackled 57.9 38.3 14.3 Percentage of aerial duels won 35.4 28.6 11.1 Ball recoveries 5.76 4.13 5.27 Tackles 2.12 1.47 1.40 Interceptions 1.66 0.90 0.97 Blocks 1.10 0.99 1.08 Clearances 0.78 0.69 0.75 Statistics correct as of 21/05/2024

West Ham to Discuss Downes' Future After Play-off Final

Hammers expected to decide whether to cash in before pre-season

GMS sources understand that West Ham will hold internal discussions with Downes when his Southampton loan spell expires in the coming days, and it is anticipated that his future will be decided before his parent club return for a first pre-season under incoming head coach Lopetegui in the capital.

Martin has described the midfield enforcer as the 'best in the league', as well as a 'beast', thanks to his consistently high performance levels since heading back into the Championship in a bid to help Saints gain promotion to the Premier League, and he will be hoping that the east Londoners will look to cash in following a productive season on the south coast.

Related Tottenham 'Considering' Re-Signing Kyle Walker-Peters Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly looking to sign Southampton defender Kyle Walker-Peters, who previously came through the academy at Spurs.

Transfer insider Dean Jones previously told GMS that West Ham will have been keeping a close eye on Downes' displays in a Southampton shirt as they assess the best way forward, but David Moyes' departure from the hot-seat could result in a change of heart over whether to offer another opportunity to show his worth under Lopetegui.

All statistics courtesy of WhoScored and FBref