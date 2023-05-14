Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia won't want to stick around in the Championship, CBS reporter Ben Jacobs has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 19-year-old has been a shining light for the Saints in a disappointing season.

Southampton news - Romeo Lavia

Lavia, who is earning £38k-a-week at St Mary's Stadium, has started 23 Premier League games this campaign, as per FBref, despite it being his first year playing senior football.

The Belgian international signed for Southampton from Manchester City for a fee which could rise to £14m, according to the BBC.

Although the south coast club are seriously struggling this term and stand little chance of staying in England's top flight, it would be harsh to place any blame on Lavia's shoulders considering his age and lack of experience.

Lavia signed for the club to get his first taste of senior and Premier League football, so dropping down to the Championship isn't a step in his career that he will want to take.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that he believes Lavia is on the verge of greatness after his impressive start to life at Southampton.

However, his short time at the Saints could be coming to an end sooner rather than later due to their disappointing campaign.

What has Jacobs said about Lavia?

Jacobs has suggested that Lavia isn't going to want to stick around in the Championship if they are relegated at the end of the season.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Yeah, I think so. Romeo Lavia is not going to stick around in the Championship, or at least the player doesn't want to anyway. Southampton have got a slightly different perspective because they've got perhaps more control contractually.

"There's also that Manchester City buyback clause active in 2024 as well, but I don't see Lavia waiting around for that."

Where could Lavia end up next season?

Lavia has been heavily linked with some of the biggest clubs in England.

Journalist Pete O'Rourke recently told GIVEMESPORT that Manchester United have taken a look at Lavia ahead of the summer window.

Football Insider have also reported that Arsenal, Chelsea, and Manchester City are also keeping tabs on Lavia.

With Champions League clubs sniffing around Lavia, it's going to be difficult for him to turn down a new challenge in the summer.

Southampton fans may have accepted the fact that they were only able to enjoy Lavia for one season.