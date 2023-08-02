Southampton could be about to crumble after the latest Romeo Lavia development at St Mary's, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Belgian midfielder could actively push for a move with clubs showing an interest in the youngster.

Southampton transfer news - Romeo Lavia

After the Saints suffered relegation to the Championship, many of their players will be searching for moves away this summer.

So far, Mohammed Salisu, Mislav Orsic, and Ibrahima Diallo are among the players to have left the club, with Lavia looking like he could be one of the next out the door.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that Liverpool had submitted their latest offer for the former Manchester City midfielder, totalling £42m.

However, Southampton are still hoping to receive £50m for Lavia before the window slams shut in September, with negotiations ongoing.

The MailOnline have also reported that Manchester United and Chelsea could enter the race for Lavia before the Merseyside club secure a deal, which could force Liverpool to cough up and pay the asking price.

After a year in the Premier League and considering his vast potential, it's unlikely that Lavia will be wanting to play in the Championship next season.

Whether the Saints will be willing to lower their asking price eventually to allow Lavia to seek pastures new remains to be seen, but it certainly won't be an issue if a bidding war commences with Chelsea, Liverpool, and United.

What has Jones said about Southampton and Lavia?

Jones has suggested that Southampton may crumble and allow Lavia to leave the club for less than the £50m they've initially asked for.

The journalist claims that Lavia simply has to leave the club after their relegation, and an offer of around £40m is a fair price.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I think Southampton are going to crumble, and I think Liverpool will land him for under £50million. That has always been my hunch, and it’s because I just don’t see how they will be able to hold out for that figure in the Championship.

"The player has to leave. I know Saints will argue that they are in a strong financial position and don’t need to sell but anything over £40million is a fair offer for Lavia, and I was told at the beginning of the window that anything of that amount would definitely be considered, so let’s see if Liverpool finally pull this off."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Southampton?

As mentioned, there could be a bit of a clear-out at St Mary's this summer.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that he expects James Ward-Prowse and Kyle Walker-Peters to be among the players who will depart before the end of the transfer window.

TalkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has also revealed to GIVEMESPORT that Southampton have a genuine interest in Norwich City right-back Max Aarons.

After dropping to England's second tier, it could be the right time for the Saints to go through a bit of a rebuild under a new manager and with a host of new players.