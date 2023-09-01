Southampton target Ross Stewart is having a medical ahead of a £10m move to St. Mary’s from Sunderland on Deadline Day, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Russell Martin hopes to build a Saints squad capable of challenging for an immediate return to the Premier League before this evening’s transfer deadline at 11 pm, having already acquired the loan signing of Manchester City centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis.

Southampton transfer news – Ross Stewart

According to several reports, Stewart is on the verge of signing for Southampton after Sunderland accepted an offer from the south coast outfit. The Scottish striker travelled to Southampton last night to undergo his medical before the finalisation of a move, which will provide Martin with more options in his forward department. The 27-year-old had entered the final 12 months of his contract at the Stadium of Light, forcing Sunderland into a situation where a sale was the most favourable option rather than letting him leave for free next summer. Negotiations over an extension to his deal with the Black Cats had taken place, but no agreement had been reached, and Sunderland had no choice but to part ways with the striker.

However, Stewart’s signing could pave the way for a departure before the window slams shut this evening. The Telegraph’s John Percy claims that Scotland international Che Adams could be on his way to Wolverhampton Wanderers on loan. The former Birmingham City star had been the subject of interest from Everton earlier in the window, but the Toffees could not agree on a payment structure with Southampton. Therefore, it could be a case of one in and one out at St. Mary’s in the next few hours.

Ross Stewart - Sunderland Stats Appearances 80 Goals 40 Assists 8 Yellow cards 9 Stats according to Transfermarkt

What has Crook said about Southampton and Stewart?

Crook has revealed that Stewart is undergoing a medical and feels he will be Adams’ replacement.

The talkSPORT reporter told GIVEMESPORT: “For Stewart, they’ve had a £10m bid accepted. So, he's having a medical, and all being well, he'll sign, probably to replace Adams, who I do think will leave today.”

What next for Southampton today?

It could be a busy day at St. Mary’s, who could yet sanction further incomings and outgoings before the window slams shut this evening. Transfer insider Dean Jones has recently told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton should be “knocking on that door” to sign West Bromwich Albion winger Grady Diangana today. The former West Ham star could be available for as little as £7m, given the West Midlands outfit’s financial woes.

Ironically, Stewart could be set for an immediate return to Sunderland, with Southampton travelling to the Stadium of Light for a lunchtime kick-off in the Championship tomorrow.