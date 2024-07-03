Highlights Southampton boss Russell Martin is edging closer to being reunited with Matt O'Riley as the Celtic midfielder is interested in completing a move to the south coast.

The Denmark international is contemplating whether to embark on a fresh challenge in the Premier League after winning silverware during the 2023/24 campaign.

Celtic are determined to hold onto O'Riley and will only entertain cashing in for a club-record fee as Southampton prepare to head to the negotiating table.

Southampton boss Russell Martin has been boosted in his pursuit of sealing a reunion with Matt O'Riley as the Celtic star is interested in completing a move to St Mary's after mulling over whether to head to the Premier League ahead of the new season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having guided Saints back into the top flight at the first time of asking thanks to play-off glory, the 38-year-old tactician has been rewarded with a new contract which will keep him on the south coast until 2027, and he has wasted no time in turning his attentions towards strengthening his newly-promoted squad.

Taylor Harwood-Bellis has completed a £20million permanent switch after playing a pivotal role in Southampton escaping the Championship during his loan spell from Manchester City, making him the club's most expensive acquisition so far this summer, but Martin has been holding talks over further recruitment plans with director of football Rasmus Ankersen.

O'Riley Refusing to Rule Out St Mary's Move

Celtic midfielder contemplating testing himself in Premier League

O'Riley is open to embarking on a fresh challenge with Southampton as he already has a good relationship with Martin, according to GMS sources, and the interest from St Mary's has coincided with their target seriously considering swapping Celtic for a chance to test himself in the Premier League.

The central midfielder was handed 25 appearances when Saints' chief was in charge of Milton Keynes Dons, and he went on to find the back of the net three times as well as contribute a further two assists while they worked together during the early stages of their respective playing and managerial careers.

GMS sources have been informed that O'Riley is refusing to rule out the possibility of reuniting with Martin at Southampton, where he would provide the likes of Will Smallbone with stiff competition for a regular starting berth, and the Championship play-off winners are willing to push the boat out to reach an agreement.

Matt O'Riley's statistical averages per 90 minutes during the 2023/24 campaign compared to Will Smallbone Matt O'Riley Will Smallbone Crosses 6.69 2.25 Shots 3.03 1.68 Shots on target 1.19 0.51 Goals 0.50 0.18 Assists 0.36 0.09 Statistics correct as of 03/07/2024

Reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are desperate to hold onto the Denmark international, who has been described by boss Brendan Rodgers as 'phenomenal', and they are prepared to hold out for a record fee as they remain determined to keep him in his current surroundings.

GMS sources have been told that Southampton are poised to attempt to negotiate a fee in the region of £25million, which is a similar figure to what the Bhoys received when most expensive outgoing Jota joined Al-Ittihad last summer, but the Parkhead-based heavyweights are seeking £30million for O'Riley.

Celtic are in a strong negotiating position as the 23-year-old's contract - which allows him to pocket £14,000-per-week - is not due to expire until 2027, meaning Saints may have little choice but to meet his current employers' demands if they want to stand a chance of getting the deal over the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matt O'Riley registered seven shots during Celtic's 3-0 win at Dundee in December, which proved to be his highest tally in a single Scottish Premiership outing throughout the 2023/24 campaign

Saints in Danger of Facing Battle for O'Riley

Denmark international is subject of widespread interest

Southampton are at risk of being forced to fight off stiff competition for O'Riley's signature despite him showing a willingness to head to St Mary's as GMS sources have learned that the likes of Atletico Madrid, Girona, Inter Milan, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United have also been showing interest since the turn of the year.

The ex-Fulham man played a crucial role in Celtic picking up silverware during the 2023/24 campaign as he found the back of the net 19 times and recorded a further 18 assists over the course of 49 appearances in all competitions, leading to a number of suitors circling ahead of the August 30 deadline.

GMS sources recently revealed that O'Riley moving to the Premier League is a distinct possibility due to expectations of being in demand during the summer transfer window, and Southampton have set their sights on winning the race for his services as they aim to make adjustments to their squad.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored