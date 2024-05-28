Highlights Southampton are ready to make a summer move for Celtic midfielder Matt O'Riley as boss Russell Martin is a huge admirer.

The Denmark international played a pivotal role in his current employers winning two pieces of silverware during the campaign.

Celtic have slapped a £30million price tag on O'Riley as a result of his standout performances drawing interest from Southampton and other suitors.

Southampton are plotting a move for Matt O'Riley when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks as boss Russell Martin already decided to up the ante in his pursuit of the Celtic star if he succeeded in ensuring that Premier League action will return to St Mary's next season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Saints pocketed close to £160million last summer as the likes of Romeo Lavia, James Ward-Prowse and Tino Livramento moved onto pastures new in the wake of suffering relegation, but the south coast outfit are on their way back into the top flight at the first time of asking thanks to triumphing in the Championship play-off final last weekend.

Adam Armstrong grabbed the all-important winner as Southampton saw off Leeds United at Wembley, which is worth an estimated £140million in revenue across the next three seasons, and Martin is locked in discussions with director of football Rasmus Ankersen as he looks to upgrade his squad.

Saints Preparing to Test Celtic's Resolve with O'Riley Bid

Martin is huge admirer of central midfielder

Scottish Premiership champions Celtic are facing a battle to hold onto O'Riley heading into next season, according to GMS sources, as Southampton are poised to test their resolve after making the decision to target the Denmark international in the aftermath of rubber-stamping their return to the top flight.

The central midfielder played a pivotal role in the Glasgow giants ending the campaign with two pieces of silverware, having also beaten Old Firm rivals Rangers in the Scottish Cup final last weekend, as he found the back of the net 19 times and registered a further 18 assists over the course of 49 appearances in all competitions.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Matt O'Riley recorded seven shots during Celtic's 3-0 win at Dundee in December, which remained his highest tally in a single Scottish Premiership outing throughout the campaign

O'Riley's performances clearly caught Martin's eye as GMS sources have been informed that the Southampton chief is a huge admirer and already devised a plan to head to the negotiating table if he achieved his aim of securing promotion from the Championship at the first attempt.

The 23-year-old, who has been described as 'wonderful' by Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers, would hand the likes of former Rangers man Joe Aribo stiff competition for a regular starting berth if he completes a switch to St Mary's after the transfer window officially reopens for business on June 14.

Matt O'Riley's statistical averages per 90 minutes this season compared to Joe Aribo Matt O'Riley Joe Aribo Crosses 6.69 0.39 Shots 3.03 1.18 Shots on target 1.19 0.39 Goals 0.50 0.22 Assists 0.36 0.06 Statistics correct as of 28/05/2024

It is understood that O'Riley's current employers have slapped a £30million price tag on him as they are reluctant to sanctioning his Parkhead departure after becoming one of the first names on the team sheet, but Southampton are preparing to put together a formal proposal as they are keen to reach an agreement.

Martin at Risk of Being Forced to Compete with Other Admirers for O'Riley

Suitors put on red alert thanks to eye-catching performances

Southampton are in danger of facing competition for O'Riley's signature as GMS sources have been told that other clubs are considering whether to enter negotiations after being put on red alert due to his standout performances for Celtic, meaning he is facing a significant decision over his future.

Although the former Milton Keynes Dons talisman has been linked with outfits across Europe, he has always been eager to prove himself in the Premier League after not getting the chance to make a single top flight appearance despite coming through as one of the leading talents in Fulham's youth set-up.

O'Riley's desire to compete south of the border will give Southampton hope of enticing him to St Mary's as they make preparations for the 2024/25 campaign, and GMS sources recently revealed that Celtic will be tempted to cash in if a lucrative offer which meets their demands is put on the table.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and WhoScored