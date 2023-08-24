Southampton’s striker situation needs to be solved by the end of the window, and journalist Dean Jones has provided an update on Che Adams’ future at the club, as well as potential incomings, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

It’s been a bit of a rebuild at St Mary’s this summer, with plenty of incomings and outgoings taking place.

Southampton transfer news - Latest

Russell Martin and his recruitment team are having to deal with losing some of their best players during the transfer window.

Tino Livramento, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia, and Mohammed Salisu have all departed after their relegation to the Championship.

Other players are likely to be considering their future, with many of them hoping to return to the Premier League or a top division abroad.

Che Adams is a player who has been linked with a move away, with Everton said to have agreed a deal to bring him to Goodison Park for £15m, as per The Telegraph.

If the Scottish international leaves Southampton, then they will undoubtedly have to find a replacement.

The Saints have been linked with moves for Joel Piroe and Lawrence Shankland this summer, but the former appears to be edging closer to a move to Leeds United, as per Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Now, journalist Jones has provided some insight on what we can expect from Saints over the last few days of the window.

Southampton summer departures Fee Romeo Lavia (Chelsea) £58m James Ward-Prowse (West Ham United) £30m Tino Livramento (Newcastle United) £32m Mohammed Salisu (Monaco) £17.2m Kegs Chauke (Burton Albion) Undisc. Ibrahima Diallo (Al-Duhail) Undisc. Dan Nlundulu (Bolton Wanderers) Undisc. Mislav Orsic (Trabzonspor) Undisc. Mohamed Elyounoussi (Copenhagen) Free Nico Lawrence (Colchester United) Loan Mateusz Lis (Goztepe) Loan Duje Caleta-Car (Lyon) Loan Caleb Watts Released Theo Walcott Retired Willy Caballero Retired All fees according to Sky Sports

What has Jones said about Southampton?

Jones has suggested that a deal for Piroe could now be over, but they are taking a look at Hearts striker Shankland, who has scored 177 career goals.

The journalist adds that Adams joining Everton is no longer a guarantee, with the Toffees struggling financially as well as the former Birmingham City striker having doubts about a move.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "I know Saints fans will be a bit put out by the fact Piroe has joined Leeds as they had him nailed on to join them if he left Swansea. It seemed like a perfect fit with Russell Martin and I do totally understand that feeling because throughout this I have also been on that line of thinking. But there is still a world where things can end well for them - or at least there are still solutions for them. One thing to realise right now is that the Adams departure is up in the air. Part of that is financial at the Everton end but I have also heard there is some doubt from Adams about that move and whether to go ahead with it. If he ended up staying that would obviously be great for Southampton. But in the event he does still leave I am told they remain in the picture to sign Shankland from Hearts. That will be one to look out for."

What’s next for Southampton?

Southampton’s incoming business could be decided by which players leave the club this summer.

According to Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Nathan Tella has interest from Bayer Leverkusen, and the Saints could accept an offer before the window slams shut.

Losing key players is never ideal, but it’s the reality the south coast club face after being relegated.