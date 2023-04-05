Southampton have 'tried to be too clever' with the recruitment this season, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Saints are going through a difficult campaign and are currently on their third manager of the term.

Southampton news - recruitment

Southampton spent £125m over the last two transfer windows, according to Transfermarkt, but are significantly worse off than they were previously.

Their two most expensive signings, Paul Onuachu and Kamaldeen Sulemana, have failed to make an impact, with neither player registering a goal or an assist since joining the club, as per FBref.

The likes of Juan Larios, Samuel Edozie, and Sekou Mara were brought to the club in the summer, but all three were teenagers at the time and it's always going to be difficult to rely on players with such little experience.

Even in January, Sulemana, Onuachu, Carlos Alcaraz, James Bree, and Mislav Orsic were signed, but no player has ever experienced playing in the Premier League, never mind a relegation battle in England's top flight.

What has Taylor said about Southampton?

Taylor has suggested that he believes the south coast club will be relegated this season, and their recruitment strategy is partly to blame.

When asked whether he believed they could stay in the division, he told GIVEMESPORT: "I don't. I feel like they've had their little run when Ruben Selles came in. The problem for them is that the teams around them seem to keep picking up points.

"They need to win every game to end up making any progress. It's a shame really, because you always feel like Southampton won't go down, but this year it's just been different. I think they've not been good enough.

"They've tried to be too clever with their signings. I like what they're trying to do because they sign young players with huge potential, but they need a bit of experience, that's what Southampton are lacking now.

"If we're being honest, if you are asked to name the worst three teams in the division, Southampton would be the first team you pick."

What's next for Southampton?

The Saints are currently bottom of the Premier League table, and their fixtures aren't exactly favourable over the next few weeks.

In their next three games, Southampton face the top two sides in the league, playing Manchester City at home and Arsenal away this month.

If Selles' side are still fighting with a couple of games to go, again, it's going to be a difficult task, with Brighton & Hove Albion and Liverpool their last two fixtures of the season.