Highlights Southampton are keen to sign Liverpool's Fabio Carvalho on loan for the remainder of the campaign after he was recalled from a spell with RB Leipzig.

Saints are facing competition from a host of clubs, including Championship rivals, for the Portugal under-21 international's signature.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth believes Southampton boss Russell Martin could boost his side's promotion hopes by winning the race for Carvalho.

Southampton are among a host of Championship clubs 'interested' in landing Liverpool star Fabio Carvalho, and Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has told GIVEMESPORT why his acquisition could make the difference in ensuring Premier League action heads back to St Mary's next season.

Despite relegation resulting in the likes of Romeo Lavia, Tino Livramento and captain James Ward-Prowse moving onto pastures new during the summer transfer window - allowing Saints to pocket more than £150million from sales - Russell Martin's side are in contention for an immediate return to the top flight.

Southampton have set their sights on landing Carvalho, who has been recalled from a loan spell with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig due to a lack of game time, as they bid to climb into the Championship's automatic promotion positions.

Saints in race to land Carvalho

Southampton are among a host of admirers looking to sign Carvalho on loan for the remainder of the campaign, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and their pursuit could pay off as Liverpool are eager to sanction another temporary move away from Anfield.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, the Italian journalist suggests the Reds are aiming for the Portugal under-21 international - who has already won promotion from the Championship with Fulham during the early stages of his career - to secure regular game time after being restricted to just 360 minutes on the pitch during his curtailed spell with RB Leipzig.

Fabio Carvalho's record in the Championship Appearances 36 Goals 10 Assists 8 Yellow cards 5 Sent off 0 Statistics according to Transfermarkt - Correct as of 4/1/2024

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Liverpool are holding internal discussions with Carvalho over what would be their best option after he has already attracted interest from up to five clubs despite only returning to Merseyside earlier this week.

Although it is understood that Leicester City are keen to win the race for the winger as they aim to boost their chances of remaining in pole position for the Championship title, and their position at the top of the table makes them an attractive proposition, sides competing in the top flight are also circling.

Wolverhampton Wanderers are among Carvalho's admirers despite his struggles in the Bundesliga, while it has emerged that he is open to sealing a return to Fulham after the Cottagers showed interest ahead of the winter window opening for business.

Serie A title-chasers AC Milan and Premier League strugglers Burnley have also been mooted as potential destinations after they began keeping tabs on the 21-year-old's situation when it became clear that an early return to Liverpool was in the offing.

Although Sheth understands that Southampton are among the sides battling it out to acquire Carvalho's services for the remainder of the campaign, he is aware that fellow promotion chasers Leicester and Ipswich Town are also mulling over whether to launch a loan bid.

The Sky Sports reporter believes the wide-man - who still has three-and-a-half years remaining on his £40,000-per-week contract at Anfield - could be the difference-maker in the race to bag a place in the Premier League, meaning Martin may get one over Saints' domestic rivals by reaching an agreement with Liverpool.

Sheth told GIVEMESPORT:

"Although he has gone back to Liverpool, they still want him to get first-team football, so I would expect Carvalho to go out on loan once again in this transfer window. "We've been told that there are a couple of clubs in the Championship, in particular, who are interested in Carvalho. We think that Southampton might have been taking a look at him. Leicester City have as well, along with Ipswich, potentially. "It is no coincidence that all three of those teams are fighting for automatic promotion, so he could be a signing that, potentially, gets one of these teams over the line."

Mowbray desperate to land Miovski

Southampton transfer chief Darren Mowbray is pleading for Martin to turn his attentions towards signing Aberdeen talisman Bojan Miovski, according to the Daily Record, having maintained a strong interest throughout the campaign.

The report suggests Saints are facing competition from admirers across Europe after the North Macedonia international has scored 15 goals over the course of 29 appearances this season, but they may have the upper-hand in the race for his signature.

In a major boost ahead of the February 1 deadline, respected journalist Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that Mowbray could hand Southampton an edge in their pursuit of Miovski thanks to previously working with him during his time behind the scenes at Aberdeen.

Related Amad Diallo would 'jump at' chance to join Southampton in January Southampton are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United winger Amad Diallo on loan, and he could be a difference-maker for the Saints.

It is understood that Celtic are keen to prise the striker away from their Scottish Premiership rivals, with Hoops boss Brendan Rodgers sending scouts to watch him in action throughout the campaign, while Rangers have also been keeping tabs on his situation.

Although Southampton are long-term admirers of Miovski, having earmarked him as a potential acquisition last season, his form in front of goal in an Aberdeen shirt has led to him creeping onto the radar of clubs in Germany, Italy and Spain.