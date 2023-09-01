Southampton have set their sights on landing Sunderland star Patrick Roberts at St Mary's after key behind-the-scenes discussions have been held, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook has told GIVEMESPORT.

Saints boss Russell Martin is in the market for further reinforcements during the final hours of the summer transfer window as he looks to boost hopes of sealing an immediate return to the Premier League.

Southampton transfer news - Patrick Roberts

According to Sky Sports, Southampton have tested Championship rivals Sunderland's resolve by launching a £5million bid for Roberts as they aim to wrap up a Deadline Day deal.

The report suggests the Black Cats are considering the offer, which is an upfront payment of £3million and another £2million in guaranteed add-ons.

Southampton have already raided Sunderland after a £12million deal was agreed for Scotland international striker Ross Stewart earlier this week.

But Saints have returned to the Stadium of Light and are looking to take advantage of the fact Roberts has entered the final 12 months of his contract, which allows him to pocket £11,000-per-week.

Southampton have also been keen to steal a march on reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic, who have shown an interest in luring the winger back to Parkhead.

Roberts has made 68 appearances in a Sunderland shirt, racking up seven goals and eight assists along the way.

Transfer insider Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old would thrive if a switch to Southampton is rubber-stamped ahead of the fast-approaching deadline.

Southampton summer signings Fee Shea Charles (Manchester City) £15m Josh McNamara (Manchester City) Undisclosed Derrick Abu (Chelsea) Free Ryan Manning (Swansea City) Free Zach Awe (Arsenal) Free Joe Lumley (Middlesbrough) Free Ryan Fraser (Newcastle United) Loan Mason Holgate (Everton) Loan Flynn Downes (West Ham United) Loan Fees according to Sky Sports

What has Alex Crook said about Roberts?

Crook understands that Southampton turned their attentions towards recruiting Roberts while they were locked in discussions over Stewart heading to the south coast.

The talkSPORT reporter is aware that Saints are racing to acquire the former England under-20 international before the 11pm cut-off point.

Crook told GIVEMESPORT: "During the course of conversations about Ross Stewart, they've chucked in Patrick Roberts. They're going to try and get that done as well."

What next for Southampton?

Southampton are open to offloading Che Adams in the right circumstances, according to MailOnline, which has led to Wolverhampton Wanderers opening talks over a deal.

The report suggests the striker, who has entered the final 12 months of his £52,000-per-week contract at St Mary's, is high on the Premier League side's list of targets and he is expected to head to Molineux on loan for the remainder of the season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Southampton are open to sanctioning Adams' temporary departure if he pens a one-year extension to his deal.

Bournemouth are also in discussions over a Deadline Day deal for the Scotland international, while Everton and Crystal Palace remain among his suitors.

Everton attempted to reach a £15million agreement last month, with them being increasingly confident of fighting off competition, but a switch to Goodison Park has failed to materialise.