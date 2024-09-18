Southampton are expected to convince Manchester United target Tyler Dibling to sign an improved contract at St Mary's as he is keen to remain loyal to his current employers and is enjoying working under head coach Russell Martin during the early stages of the season, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Saints splashed the cash following their return to the Premier League via the Championship play-offs last season, with close to £100million being spent on reinforcements during the summer transfer window as the south coast outfit aim to avoid dropping back into the second tier at the first time of asking.

Maxwel Cornet was among the fresh faces to join Southampton, thanks to a £2.8million loan fee being agreed with West Ham United and showing willingness to cover 100 per cent of the his wages, but Martin has still been keen to reward fellow winger Dibling with game time after impressing at youth level.

Saints Eager to Hand Dibling Improved Terms

Teen is increasingly likely to commit his future to south coast side

Southampton are planning to offer Dibling a new contract which includes significantly improved terms after making a positive impression during the opening exchanges of the campaign, according to GMS sources, and he is increasingly likely to put pen-to-paper after giving indications that he has no interest in embarking on a fresh challenge elsewhere.

The 18-year-old was handed the first Premier League start of his burgeoning career against Manchester United last weekend and has already made six appearances this season, underlining that he is highly-regarded by Martin and key personnel behind the scenes as they aim to give him opportunities to make his mark.

GMS sources have been informed that Southampton have secured a significant boost in their attempts to tie Dibling down to an extended deal as he is increasingly likely to sign on the dotted line due to enjoying his football on the south coast, but all parties are not in a rush to thrash out negotiations because he is already healthily contracted.

Tyler Dibling's club career statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Southampton Under-18s 42 11 5 6 0 Southampton Under-21s 27 8 6 3 0 Southampton 11 0 2 2 0 Chelsea Under-18s 2 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 18/09/2024

The three-cap England under-19 international only penned his first professional agreement last December, keeping him on Saints' books until the summer of 2026, while his current employers also have an option to trigger a 12-month extension to prolong his stay at St Mary's, meaning they are already in a strong position if suitors attempt to test their resolve.

Southampton are adamant that they need to reward Dibling with a pay rise after making a promising start to the season and impressing behind the scenes at Staplewood, GMS sources have learned, while there are fears that admirers will head to the negotiating table within the next 12 months if they cannot convince him to sign on the dotted line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Tyler Dibling has already made four key passes in the Premier League this season, while he has also registered three shots along the way

Red Devils Among Suitors Monitoring Dibling

Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Stuttgart also eyeing winger

GMS sources have been told that Manchester United could attempt to turn Dibling's head as, despite opting against making a move at this stage, sporting director Dan Ashworth did when he was leading Newcastle United's recruitment drive and has remained a big fan of the teenager.

The Red Devils are also looking to add under-21 talent at Old Trafford, after their new negotiations chief was previously aggressive in trying to add him to the academy at St James' Park, meaning that Southampton's Premier League rivals are circling ahead of potentially trying to strike a deal.

Dibling is still firmly on Newcastle's radar despite Ashworth's departure and Crystal Palace are also keen, GMS sources understand, while Bundesliga outfit Stuttgart are facing an uphill battle to entice him away from St Mary's as it is not thought that he would consider a move abroad at this stage of his career.

The wide man is content on Saints' books after remaining comfortable in his surroundings and being well-liked by his teammates, while he has been described by figures behind the scenes as very grounded and having a sharp sense of humour as he looks to ensure he eventually becomes one of the first names on the team sheet.

Dibling performs at his best when he is settled, which is why his brief spell at Chelsea did not work out and he did not enjoy his time at Cobham, leading to him deciding that west London was not the best place for him personally or professionally after struggling with the magnitude of the move and feeling the environment was not as homely as Southampton.

GMS reported that the exciting livewire was already highly-rated on the south coast in May 2022, when Ralph Hasenhuttl was still in the hot-seat, and Saints are desperate to keep him out of Manchester United, Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Stuttgart's clutches by tying him down to improved terms.

