Southampton are eyeing a potential move for Swansea City duo Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton which would be a "massive deal" for both clubs, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

With Swansea's current manager Russell Martin reportedly being poached by the Saints, a swoop from the seaside club for Grimes and Fulton would be a massive blow for Swansea with reports from The Sun saying they are keen on the duo.

Southampton news - Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton

Following Southampton's relegation from the Premier League, the club parted ways with head coach Ruben Selles and are expected to announce the appointment of Russell Martin as their new manager, as per SkySports.

Both Grimes and Fulton performed superbly under Martin last season at Swansea, with the pair making 44 and 38 Championship appearances respectively, as per Transfermarkt. The midfield duo know what it takes to excel in England's second tier, and having already thrived under Martin would likely hit the ground running too.

If the pair were to depart Swansea, it would represent a huge blow for the club, who would've lost their manager and two of their most important players to the Saints.

What did Dean Jones say about Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton?

Jones explained that both players would represent good signings and "would be a pretty big deal" given that Southampton have are set to also poach Swansea's manager imminently.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones said: "I think both would be good signings. If they were to go and make those signings, it'd be interesting to see the timing of it. To make them the first signings would be a pretty big deal, taking the manager, and then following it up with that."

Why are Southampton looking at Matt Grimes and Jay Fulton?

First and foremost, it appears likely that Southampton will lose two of their key midfielders this summer. Both James Ward-Prowse, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool by the Express, and Romeo Lavia, who has been linked with a move to Chelsea, have been touted for moves away from the club ever since their relegation from the Premier League.

Therefore, bringing in talented replacements for the duo is crucial to any potential success for the Saints next season. Given that Fulton and Grimes know what it takes to succeed in Martin's system, they are perhaps a safe bet in terms of players who could make an instant impact at St Mary's.

However, whether Swansea are prepared to let both players follow Russell Martin, likely to the detriment of their own team, remains to be seen.