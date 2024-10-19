Southampton return to Premier League action this weekend when they host Leicester City at St Mary's Stadium, in search of their first victory of the season to ease the pressure on manager Russell Martin.

The Saints sit rock bottom of the division with just one point from their seven fixtures so far, and fell to defeat against Arsenal in their last outing before the international break, while the Foxes earned a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bournemouth in their last game to pick up their first victory of the campaign.

But with both sides expecting to face a tough season battling relegation, three points could be vital here. This is how GIVEMESPORT expect both sides to line up for the game.

Southampton Team News

Will Smallbone returns

Martin will have some decisions to make with his starting lineup heading into this game after being boosted by the return to fitness of midfielder Will Smallbone following a spell out of the side. Ross Stewart remains unavailable after going off injured against the Gunners last time out, while Gavin Bazunu is a long-term absentee and Jack Stephens continues to serve his suspension following his actions after his red card against Manchester United.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has also recovered from injury and is available for selection.

Southampton Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Gavin Bazunu Achilles January 2025 Ross Stewart Calf November 2024 Jack Stephens Suspended October 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Martin shared the latest update on the availability of his squad.

"I'm excited to have everyone back together for the first time in a couple of weeks. Everyone is pretty much as is. Ross came off [at Arsenal] and won’t be available but it's not a long-term injury. It's a frustrating setback for Ross and is disappointing for him and us. "Kamaldeen is fit now to be in the squad and Will Smallbone is back now in the squad, so a couple of positives for us."

Southampton Predicted XI

Cameron Archer to start

Southampton Predicted XI: Ramsdale; Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Bednarek, Sugawara; Downes, Smallbone; Dibling, Fernandes, Brereton-Diaz; Archer

Southampton Predicted Substitutes: McCarthy (GK), Taylor (DEF), Manning (DEF), Ugochukwu (MID), Lallana (MID), Aribo (MID), Sulemana (FWD), Onuachu (FWD), Armstrong (FWD).

With Ross Stewart set to miss out, it's a chance for Archer to come into the side following his goal at the Emirates Stadium and make the number nine position his own despite calls for Paul Onuachu to start for the first time in 17 months.

Smallbone should also come back into the team following injury, which should see a return to a back-four with Ryan Manning dropping out of the side as a result.

Leicester Team News

Daka and Choudhury ruled out

The Foxes finally picked up their maiden victory of the season last time out and will have been raging that the latest international break came when it did. The break hasn't helped with their injury issues either as Patson Daka, Hamza Choudhury and Jakub Stolarczyk remain long-term absentees.

Jannik Vestergaard missed the win over Bournemouth but featured for Denmark during the international break and is fit to play, so Cooper has a decision to make about whether he should change a winning team.

Leicester Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Hamza Choudhury Shoulder December 2024 Patson Daka Ankle November 2024 Jakub Stolarczyk Ankle November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Cooper shared an update on his team's fitness.

"Nothing’s changed. Jannik Vestergaard has played a couple of games for the national team. He was just about getting fit before Bournemouth. He’s in a better place now in terms of fitness and recovery from his ankle injury. "We’re waiting for a few players to come back but everybody is as they were before the break."

Leicester Predicted XI

Vestegaard to miss out

Leicester Predicted XI: Hermansen; Justin, Faes, Okoli, Kristiansen; Skipp, Ndidi; Buonanotte, Ayew, Mavididi; Vardy

Leicester Predicted Substitutes: Ward (GK), Vestegaard (DEF), Pereira (DEF), Soumare (MID), Winks (MID), De Cordova-Reid (FWD), El Khannous (FWD), Fatawu (FWD),

Despite a return to fitness for Vestegaard, Cooper looks likely to continue with the defence that earned the team a clean sheet and win last time out. In midfield Ndidi dropping deeper allowed an extra attacker in the side which helped them create, and that should continue too, with Jamie Vardy set to lead the line.