Key Takeaways Southampton host Manchester United in a huge clash at St Mary's.

Erik ten Hag's side are favourites to win and end a run of two straight defeats.

Rasmus Hojlund's odds to score are favourable but is a doubt through injury.

As the Premier League returns from the first international break of the season, Southampton are set to host Manchester United for the 12:30 kick-off. The Saints have struggled in their opening three matches despite averaging 69% of the ball so far, amounting to 13 shots per match and displaying a lack of cutting edge and quality in the final third.

Meanwhile, Erik ten Hag's men come into this match-up with their own point to prove after losing 3-0 to bitter rivals Liverpool at Old Trafford. In this game, they will need to show more discipline defensively, which was a consistent issue for the Dutchman last season, and will need all three points in this one to get United back on track.

Southampton vs. Manchester United Match Information Where St. Mary's Stadium When 14/9/24 Location Southampton, Hampshire, England Kick-Off 12:30 GMT TV discovery+/TNT Sports 1/TNT Sports Ultimate

Related Rasmus Hojlund Fitness Update Emerges Ahead of Southampton Manchester United will not rush Rasmus Hojlund back from injury.

Match Result

United in desperate need of a bounce-back

Given the talent disparity available to both sides, it is understandable why Southampton enter this match as underdogs, facing their first test against the 'big six' this season.

Despite the gap financially and player abilities between the two, Russell Martin will be confident that he may be able to produce a shock against the Red Devils, as his side will likely look to press high up the pitch, hoping to catch their opponents out in a final third turnover, getting players in supporting positions to provide overloads.

However, if Southampton fail to convert their chances or United are able to play out around them, they could be left vulnerable to quick transitions and will need to find the right balance between pressing and defending their own penalty area to be successful here.

For Manchester United, it comes as no surprise that they have the favourable odds here, but after their last outing, this game will be about making sure the basics are done correctly, as in the opening matches there have been signs of them attaining the ability to play out from the back effectively and create goal-scoring opportunities.

Too many times, players have been left unmarked in dangerous areas, or silly mistakes in possession have been made in their own half with poor defensive structure, so it will be vital that they also find a level of defensive composure and organisation. It may not be necessary for three points due to their attacking quality, but good habits will need to be adopted heading forward.

Southampton vs. Manchester United - Match Result Southampton to win 10/3 Draw 14/5 Manchester United to win 3/4

Related Journalist Confused Why Southampton Star Isn't Starting Southampton star Ben Brereton Díaz is being backed by fans and pundits to finally start for Chile.

Over/Under

GMS picks with analysis

Credit: Action Images/Ed Sykes

Going by the history between these two in their head-to-head fixtures, the goals have not been flying in with only five goals have been exchanged between the two sides in the last four games. In their last match-up, it finished as a scoreless draw, and as the odds currently stand, the event of a 0-0 draw would provide a 12/1 return.

However, do be aware that before the last four matches, Manchester United managed one of the biggest scorelines in Premier League history over their opponents, putting nine past them in a demolition job in 2021, a result that will live long in the memory of Southampton fans.

Southampton vs. Manchester United - Over/Under Over Under 0.5 Goals 1/200 12/1 1.5 Goals 1/7 19/5 2.5 Goals 4/7 5/4 3.5 Goals 31/20 9/20 4.5 Goals 19/5 1/7 5.5 Goals 8/1 1/33

Related Manchester United Bosses Still Firmly Behind Erik ten Hag Things aren't going well for Ten Hag at United, but the club's hierarchy are still firmly behind him

Goalscorers

Ramus Hojlund leads the way as the most like goalscorer

As the home side possess the worst goalscoring return in the division so far, it is understandable that the odds are heavily stacked in favour of 'the Red Devils', although this does produce better returns for Southampton forwards who may be able to get a goal.

Danish forward Rasmus Hojlund leads the odds here, but it must be noted that the striker has sustained a hamstring injury and his availability is in doubt. Joshua Zirkzee trails behind his fellow forward with the second-best odds and is more likely to receive a starting spot in Ten Hag's side. The new signing proved he can get among the goals after scoring on his debut, coming off the bench to grab the winner for his side at the death against Fulham on the first day of the season.

For Southampton, Cameron Archer attains the most favourable odds to get on the scoresheet here, but the Englishman has failed to start any of the opening matches for the 'Saints', as Martin has decided to start Brereton Diaz and Adam Armstrong as his front two thus far.

Southampton vs. Manchester United Goalscorer Odds First Anytime Rasmus Hojlund 9/2 7/5 Joshua Zirkzee 5/1 13/8 Marcus Rashford 11/2 9/5 Amad Diallo 13/2 11/5 Bruno Fernandes 7/1 23/10 Alejandro Garnacho 7/1 23/10 Christian Eriksen 15/2 12/5 Cameron Archer 8/1 13/5 No Goalscorer 12/1 N/A

Related Southampton Star Sugawara Praised For 'Awesome' Displays Southampton are leaking goals but one defensive target has been lauded

Predictions

Ten Hag to get much-needed win

Both sides will feel that this game could be used as a landmark to spring themselves properly into the new season, as they have both had disappointing beginnings to their campaigns, respectively. Southampton will be desperate to turn possession and good football into end product, and Manchester United will be hopeful that they can put in a balanced and dominant performance that the money that they have spent demands.

Alternatively to the recent history between these two, due to the poor defensive discipline displayed by Manchester United last season and at the beginning of this, coupled with the way that Southampton will try and play, this fixture has goals written all over it and could be the perfect way to start off the football on Saturday. This is likely to be an end-to-end game where chances arise for both sides, but due to the superior finishing and quality, the away side has to be the favourites here. GMS Prediction: Southampton 1-3 Manchester United

Related Things You Missed From Manchester United vs Liverpool Manchester United vs Liverpool is always a heated affair - here are some of the key moments that may have been missed amid the action.

All odds from PaddyPower, and are correct as of 9:00 GMT, 11/9/24.