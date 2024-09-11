Key Takeaways St. Mary's has been a happy hunting ground for Manchester United down the years.

Erik ten Hag needs a result but could potentially name an unchanged side that lost to Liverpool.

Casemiro is expected to make way for for Manuel Ugarte despite the new signing playing in South America this week.

Both teams come into this game in need of a Premier League result. Southampton have yet to gain a point, scoring only once as Manchester United have lost two in a row, going down with a whimper at home to Liverpool. Southampton have had some famous games with Manchester United over the years - from beating them 1-0 at Wembley in the 1976 FA Cup Final, for their only major honour - to losing 9-0 at Old Trafford in 2021.

Erik ten Hag's future at Old Trafford remains in serious doubt after a tame performance at home to Liverpool a fortnight ago and will be desperate to right the wrongs and gain a second victory of the campaign. But the Dutchman may resist making wholesale changes as he takes his Red Devils to the south coast in a huge fixture so early in the season.

Related 10 Managers Who Could Replace Erik ten Hag at Manchester United [Ranked] 10 managers could be in contention to replace Erik ten Hag if Manchester United decide to replace their Dutch boss in the near future.

Manchester United Team News

Ten Hag needs a result

While Casemiro has had many fabulous days at Real Madrid and has had one or two with United, scoring in the 2023 League Cup Final victory, he's looked somewhat past his best already this season. This was highlighted when he was unceremoniously substituted at half-time in the defeat at home to Liverpool. Although ten Hag has been protective of new players, like Joshua Zirkzee, he may well be considering new defensive midfielder signing Manuel Ugarte to be among the squad, or perhaps even to start.

Rasmus Hojlund is nearing a return after suffering a pre-season injury against Arsenal, as is Luke Shaw following his absence since the Euro 2024 final for England against Spain. Summer signing Leny Yoro is still working his way back from a foot injury.

Related Erik ten Hag best starting 11: Agree with club icon picks? Club Icon picks Erik ten Hag's best starting 11. Let us know your thoughts on his selection in the comments.

Manchester United's Predicted XI

Casemiro expected to make way for Ugarte

Despite a galling 3-0 loss at home to Liverpool, Erik ten Hag is expected to stick mostly with the same side that crumbled at Old Trafford. One major change is expected to be Casemiro being dropped to the bench to make way for new signing Manuel Ugarte. The Uruguayan faces a race against time to make the match, with only 85 hours between his match against Venezuela and the early Saturday kick-off. Rasmus Hojlund is another that could be included but given his lay off time, Ten Hag is expected to stick with his compatriot Joshua Zirkzee.

Mason Mount is unlikely to travel, having picked up a knock, so his United career continues to stall. The likelihood is that ten Hag will line United up with Mainoo playing behind the front four of Garnacho, Fernandes, Rashford and Zirkzee in a bid to get the forwards scoring once more ahead of a busy schedule.

Related Manchester United forward line: The worst in 30 years? Martin Hardy has branded Manchester United's forward line as ‘the worst’ he has seen in 20 or 30 years after the Red Devils started the season poorly under Erik ten Hag. Do you agree with that statement or is that unfair? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

Southampton Team News

Saints looking for points

Like ten Hag, Southampton manager Russell Martin is under pressure. Having been swept aside at Brentford, Southampton go back to St Mary's and their newly installed home end, which sees the entire Northam End allocated to home support, who will need to be in good voice to help their side get a much-needed result. New signing Aaron Ramsdale, who is now the club's highest earner, will make his home debut. With the amount of firepower at United's disposal, the former Arsenal goalkeeper may be facing a busy afternoon.

Ryan Fraser has returned to the club and the trickery he can provide out wide make him a useful acquisition to the squad. Southampton fans would also hope to see the newly signed Maxwell Cornet make his debut. Having made 26 Premier League appearances for Burnley during the 2021/22 season, the winger did not made as many appearances for West Ham over the following two seasons combined, so he will have a point to prove.

Related £25m Star Will Earn 'More Than £100,000-a-Week' at Southampton Aaron Ramsdale is in line to become Southampton's highest-earner when he signs on the dotted line today

Southampton Predicted XI

Several possible debuts

Russell Martin could give further debuts to other new signings. Having scored in the recent EFL Cup win at Cardiff, Portuguese midfielder Matheus Fernandes, who signed from Sporting Lisbon is likely to feature, as could Cameron Archer up front.

Aside from the five scored in the cup at Cardiff, goals have been hard to come by, with only one in the league so far. Martin is unlikely to drop Adam Armstrong, but Brereton-Diaz's place could be at risk given the drought.

Related Russell Martin Sack Update Emerges at Southampton The 38-year-old tactician could face the sack by the end of September.

Stats via Transfermarkt.