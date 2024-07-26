Highlights West Ham are among the clubs to be linked with Southampton’s Kyle Walker-Peters this summer.

Southampton have reportedly placed a £20million pricetag on the 27-year-old

The Hammers’ interest comes after reports a deal for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui collapsed.

Southampton have set their asking price at £20m for defender Kyle Walker-Peters this summer with West Ham said to be in talks, according to The Times.

The Saints won last season’s Championship play-off final to secure their place back in the Premier League next season, making it a significant transfer window for the south coast club. West Ham, who have been linked with a move for Walker-Peters, are gearing up for their first campaign under new manager Julen Lopetegui.

The Hammers have already spent big this summer to bolster their centre-back options with the addition of Max Kilman from Wolves. Now, it appears they want to improve their right back options and they may have to make a move for either Walker-Peters and Manchester United's Aaron Wan-Bissaka after a move for Bayern Munich's Noussair Mazraoui fell through on Friday.

Southampton Want £20m for West Ham Target

The defender has one year left on his contract

Among the players reportedly under consideration at West Ham is Walker-Peters. The 27-year-old defender is a product of the Tottenham Hotspur academy, and he initially joined the Saints on loan in the second half of the 2019/20 season.

The move was made permanent in the summer of 2020, and he’s gone on to make over 160 appearances for Southampton, scoring six goals and registering nine assists in that time. Now, as he’s about to enter the final 12 months of his deal, he’s been linked with a move away from St Mary’s.

Kyle Walker-Peters 2023/24 stats for Southampton in all competitions Stat: Appearances 47 Goals 3 Assists 3 Minutes played 4,137

According to The Times, West Ham have been quoted £20million by Southampton for Walker-Peters as the East London club assess their options. They have also been linked with Manchester United’s Wan-Bissaka, who has a £20million price tag this summer too.

West Ham Deal for Mazraoui ‘Collapses’

They had agreed a fee with Bayern Munich

West Ham’s reported interest in Walker-Peters and Wan-Bissaka comes after a deal for Bayern Munich’s Noussair Mazraoui collapsed earlier this week. Sky in Germany reported on Thursday that the two clubs had reached an agreement of €15.5million.

However, 24 hours later, it emerged the Hammers’ deal for the player had collapsed. Sky in Germany claim the Premier League side were unable to reach an agreement with the player and subsequently withdrew their bid.

The report goes on to state that Manchester United are now pushing to sign Mazraoui, 26, who has been at Bayern since he joined on a free transfer from Ajax in 2022. Over the last two years, the right back has made 55 appearances for the Bundesliga club and scored one goal. At international level, the Moroccan has made 28 appearances for his national side and he has scored two goals.

All stats courtesy of transfermarkt.