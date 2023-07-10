Southampton now want £50m for their midfield ace Romeo Lavia, Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

Despite Saints’ worrying performances, Lavia was their silver lining throughout as he persistently put in performances worthy of a big-money move this summer.

Southampton transfer news - Romeo Lavia

The southern club succumbed to relegation during their turgid 2022/23 campaign and now risk losing one of their most prized assets who, understandably, has attracted plentiful interest.

Southampton picked the Brussels-born midfielder for a neat £10.5 million from Manchester City and have certainly got their money’s worth, seeing as he has emerged as one of the league’s brightest prospects.

Back in March, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Lavia would be ‘one to watch this summer’ and reported that City have got a £40 buy-back option for Lavia - but this is only activated in 2024, however.

This has not stopped a series of top clubs keeping tabs on him, though. While reports are beginning to suggest that a move away from St Marys is now inevitable for Lavia, Sheth told GIVEMESPORT a deal may be made later down the line once potential suitors have got their ducks in a row.

What did Dharmesh Sheth say about Southampton and Romeo Lavia?

On the 19-year-old starlet, Sheth claimed that Southampton will demand £50m for their young ace and that should a deal be made, fans should expect it to be done later during the tail end of the window.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “Southampton, even though they’ve gone down to the Championship they know what they’ve got in Romeo Lavia and all the noises are suggesting that it’s going to be £50m plus to prise him away from St Mary's.

"So maybe one that goes later in the window once a number of clubs have got all of their positions sorted, and then they’ll have a look whether they can actually realistically do a deal for someone like Lavia. I think that might happen later in the window.”

What clubs are looking at Romeo Lavia?

A host of top Premier League clubs are eyeing a move for the gifted youngster, though no official bids have been reported.

According to Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenburg, there have been concrete talks between Lavia’s camp and Premier League trio Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool.

The respected journalist claimed that Jurgen Klopp is especially a big fan of the former City star, but Southampton's £50m price tag is way beyond Barcelona’s financial capability this summer.

Manchester Evening News has reported that City could shock the race by swooping in for him, too, especially after losing the ever-reliable Ilkay Gundogan to the Blaugrana this window.

What next for Southampton?

Southampton themselves also need to focus on bringing in players to help them bounce back to England’s top flight at the first time of asking.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor recently told GIVEMESPORT that the seaside club requires ‘more experience’ with players with ‘a bit of experience, guile and know-how’.

The Championship is unfamiliar territory for the club but their inactivity this summer will not bode well with the challenges England’s second tier will present.

However, they do have a host of young players, namely Sulemana, Edozie and Larios, who will be ready and raring to go once September comes around as the likelihood is that they will be offered increased game time.