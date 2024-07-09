Highlights Southampton are trying to sign Bournemouth's Max Aarons if Kyle Walker-Peters leaves.

Aarons may cost a substantial sum, as Bournemouth are somewhat reluctant to let him go.

Martin is trying to build a British core at St Mary's, with ex-players Adam Lallana and Danny Ings returning.

Southampton boss Russell Martin wants to sign Bournemouth right-back Max Aarons, if Kyle Walker-Peters is to leave St. Mary's, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

Aarons managed just 20 Premier League appearances for the Cherries last season in a hit-and-miss debut campaign on the south coast. Andoni Iraola may be willing to sanction a move for the defender, who ultimately lost his place to Adam Smith due to persistent injury issues.

The Saints are understood to have identified Aarons as the ideal replacement for Kyle Walker-Peters, who is a target for Brighton and Tottenham, and are actively pushing to sign the Bournemouth full-back. Walker-Peters will be allowed to leave for a suitable offer, while Nixon claims that a substantial sum may be required to lure Aarons away from the Vitality Stadium.

Southampton Chasing Aarons

Walker-Peters is the subject of interest from Brighton, Spurs and West Ham

With Walker-Peters thriving in Martin's side's promotion charge, making 43 Championship appearances, he's now likely to leave the club. The 27-year-old has inevitably garnered significant interest from a host of top flight clubs, and with his contract up in 12 months' time, Southampton are expected to cash in now to avoid losing him on a free transfer in the future.

Tottenham are keen on re-signing their academy graduate, with Emerson Royal departing, while West Ham and Brighton have also been linked with a move for the player. While it's said that Martin will be disappointed to lose a player he previously described as a 'beautiful footballer', due to his contractual situation, the Saints' hierarchy have made the decision to facilitate a move for Walker-Peters.

Writing on his Patreon, Nixon has claimed that Martin has identified Aarons as his first choice replacement for the departing star. The Cherries are reportedly reluctant to let the former England under-21 international leave, having only signed him last summer for £7 million from Norwich.

However, this reported reluctance may be a bargaining tool to extract a greater fee from Southampton, with Iraola only opting to start Aarons once after January until the end of the season. The 24-year-old - labelled as being "top class" by former Norwich boss David Wagner - also missed a significant portion of last season with recurring hamstring injuries, something the Cherries may be concerned about.

Iraola and the Bournemouth board will likely be looking for well above the £7 million they paid for him, although reports of up to £20 million being demanded may be excessive. Martin is reportedly eager to bring Aarons in to assimilate into his existing British core of players, joining the likes of Adam Lallana and Charlie Taylor as domestic recruits thus far in this window.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Aarons Walker-Peters Appearances 20 43 Goals 0 2 Assists 1 4 Tackles and Interceptions Per 90 2.7 2.87 Progressive Passes Per 90 3.14 7.11 Key Passes Per 90 0.51 1.03 Progressive Carries Per 90 1.61 5.83

Saints Set to Sign Oxlade-Chamberlain

The 30-year-old left St. Mary's in 2011

As well as bulding a British core, Martin appears to have adopted a transfer approach of bringing former players back to St. Mary's. Lallana arrived from Brighton on a free transfer, having made over 250 appearances for the Saints previously, while Danny Ings is closing in on a return to the south coast club.

Martin could be set to complete a third move for an ex-Saint, with Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain reportedly agreeing a major move to re-join Southampton. The 30-year-old left the club at just 17, having made 43 senior appearances, and is on the verge of a switch back to the south coast, having been made surplus to requirements at Besiktas.

