Southampton's promotion back to the top flight has already seen them complete a deal for Manchester City defender Taylor Harwood-Bellis with a Premier League spot activating a permanent move for their centre-back metronome. But one star that isn't currently in their ranks for next season despite his outstanding loan spell at St. Mary's ending in promotion is Flynn Downes - and the boyhood Hammer will want to be signed on permanently by Saints chiefs, Dharmesh Sheth has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

The former Swansea City man has been linked with a return to Southampton after some fine performances in Russell Martin's possession-based system saw the Saints qualify for the play-offs with ease, and with an increased transfer budget to spend, the south coast outfit will want to bolster their ranks - and Sheth believes that he will be looked at in pre-season.

Flynn Downes: Current Southampton Situation

Downes joined Southampton on loan but is set for a West Ham return

Downes joined West Ham in July 2022, embarking on a campaign that saw him make 35 appearances in all competitions before winning the Europa Conference League with the team he supports.

But the additions of Edson Alvarez, Mohammed Kudus and James Ward-Prowse to deal with the sale of Declan Rice pushed him down the pecking order, where he joined Southampton on loan and subsequently won promotion back to the Premier League.

Flynn Downes' Championship statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 36 12th Assists 3 7th Key Passes Per Game 0.8 =10th Average Passes Per Game 64.5 6th Tackles Per Game 1.9 2nd Match rating 6.94 5th Statistics via WhoScored - Correct as of 29/05/2024

A video, however, suggests that Downes could be on his way back to the south coast if the club see fit to make a move. With Russell Martin starting up a chant that had Saints fans singing 'sign him up', Downes knows that he is appreciated by his old manager and fanbase and that could be enough to tempt him to Southampton if he struggles for game time.

Sheth: "West Ham Will Want to Have a Look"

Downes has already featured in over 30 games for the Hammers

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Sheth revealed that there is an opportunity for Downes to move with the vocal support of his loan manager Martin, though West Ham will have a look at a player who could become a brilliant squad player for them. He said:

"Make no mistake, Southampton want him to stay. We saw in that presentation party the after the play-off final and Russell Martin, the Southampton boss, was actually starting the sign him up chants, so it is an opportunity for Flynn Downes to look at his future. "But West Ham United will want to have a look as well. West Ham are in a good position here. He's under contract, he's gone on loan, he's performed fantastically well. "He's been instrumental in helping Southampton get to the Premier League."

Downes Will Have to be Afforded First-Team Opportunities

Downes knows he has a place at Southampton

Downes, who joined the Hammers for around £12m, could struggle behind the likes of James Ward-Prowse, Edson Alvarez and Tomas Soucek in front of him in the deep-lying positions, but with a lot of football to be played across a minimum 40-game season, he could be afforded the chance to stay in the starting XI for a few games at the least.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Russell Martin achieved promotion in his first full season with Southampton - his sixth as either a manager or player.

A solid Championship season means that he is well respected at Southampton and if he isn't afforded first-team opportunities come the end of the transfer window, Downes could return to St. Mary's to stake a proper stay at the elite level.

