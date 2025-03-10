Southampton could look to seal an emotional return for forgotten striker Danny Ings, according to reports - with the West Ham United striker having been exiled at the London Stadium with a series of no-shows in the Premier League this season.

Southampton have only racked up nine points all season, with just five of their 28 games ending without defeat - and top scorer Joe Aribo only has three goals to his name in what has been an entirely shambolic campaign. But that could see Ings return to the club for their imminent Championship stint, according to a report - with the striker needing consistent game time to continue his once-prolific campaign.

Report: Danny Ings Could Seal Southampton Return

The striker has been a forgotten man at West Ham this season

The report by the Sunday Mirror (page 70, March 9) stated that Southampton are hoping to snap the Hammers striker up in the summer transfer window, even though they are likely to return to the Championship at the first time of asking under Ivan Juric alongside fellow relegation candidates Ipswich Town, Leicester City or Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Danny Ings' Premier League statistics - record by club Club Appearances Goals Burnley 35 11 Liverpool 14 3 Southampton 91 41 Aston Villa 48 13 West Ham United 51 4

The Saints were thought to be in the market for Ings before the January transfer window slammed shut, but they couldn't get a deal over the line - and since then, they've lost every game they've played with relegation looking like a formality.

The report further states that Graham Potter doesn't see Ings as part of his long-term plans, but Southampton are keen on their former star and could welcome a return to St. Mary's, where he had the best form of his life.

Ings, who cost West Ham £12million, has not started a game for the club since Potter took over, despite their striking injury crisis seeing Niclas Fullkrug and Michail Antonio out of action - and that could see him rejoin the south coast club. Ings scored 22 Premier League goals for Southampton in the 2019/20 season, finishing behind Jamie Vardy and tying for second with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang; and another strong season the year after saw him make a move to Aston Villa.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Danny Ings scored once for England in three caps.

But he's not had the best of times at West Ham, scoring just five goals in 68 games for the capital side - and with Southampton likely to head back to the second-tier, he could see his second stint at his hometown club.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 09-03-25.

