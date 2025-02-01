Southampton are set to miss out on Sheffield United youngster Louie Marsh as the Blades don't want to sell the English attacker, according to TBR Football.

Marsh has been on the rise at Bramall Lane after making his senior debut in the League Cup in August 2023 at the age of 19, and he's expected to become a top talent with the South Yorkshire outfit. The two-cap England U20 international predominantly operates as a second striker but can also be used in attacking midfield.

The 20-year-old is on the cusp of Chris Wilder's first team but is still unlikely to be handed a regular role in the second half of the season, with Sheffield United pinning their hopes on automatic promotion to the Premier League. Forward duo Ben Brereton-Diaz and Tom Canon's arrivals earlier this window mean he'll likely have to wait for a more prominent run in the senior setup.

Southampton Told Sheffield United Don't Want To Sell Louie Marsh

The Saints Were One Of Several Interested Premier League Clubs

Marsh has caught the eye of not only Southampton but also Everton, Crystal Palace, and Brentford as a potential long-term acquisition, but Sheffield United aren't prepared to sell their academy starlet. A loan move to the EFL League One looks to be on the cards, and Huddersfield Town, Stockport County, Barnsley, and Stevenage are among those believed to be considering swooping, per The Daily Mail.

Wilder believes a loan move will benefit Marsh, who has made three senior appearances this season, scoring in a 4-2 win over Wrexham in the Carabao Cup first round. The Blades' stance on the former Doncaster Rovers loanee, who will have a year left on his contract this summer, means the Saints may have to look elsewhere to add more young blood to their squad amid the prospect of relegation.

Louie Marsh Stats (League Cup 2024-25) Appearances 2 Goals 1 Goals per game 0.5 Shots per game 2.0 Ground duels won 2.5 (42%)

Tyler Dibling has been a shining light for the South Coast outfit, but speculation is growing about the club's academy graduate's future at St Mary's. GIVEMESPORT sources indicate that Tottenham Hotspur are leading the charge for the 18-year-old right-winger, whose potential departure would be hugely problematic for Ivan Juric, especially if it comes before Monday's deadline day.

